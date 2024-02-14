Quincy Promes: Former Netherlands international convicted for involvement in drug smuggling ring

Former Ajax and Sevilla forward Quincy Promes has been sentenced after smuggling hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into the Netherlands; however, he lives in Moscow and was convicted in absentia; the forward scored seven goals in 50 international matches for the Netherlands

Quincy Promes has been sentenced in the Netherlands for his role in a drug smuggling ring

A Dutch court has convicted Quincy Promes for his involvement with a drug smuggling ring, sentencing him in absentia to six years in prison.

Amsterdam District Court ruled that the 32-year-old Promes - who plays for Spartak Moscow - was involved in the import and export of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine in 2020.

The former Ajax and Sevilla forward lives in Moscow and did not appear at his trial in the Dutch capital. Reuters added that Promes is not expected to return to the Netherlands "in the foreseeable future".

His lawyers told judges he denied the allegations. Prosecutors had asked judges to sentence him to nine years for his involvement in the smuggling of 1,360kg of cocaine through the port of Antwerp in Belgium, to the Netherlands in two shipments.

The court said phone taps had shown that Promes had been directly involved with the shipments of the drugs, hidden in shipments of salt from Brazil, and their further transport from the port.

In a written verdict, the court added that Promes got involved in the drug imports despite being a highly-paid footballer with legions of fans and followers on social media.

"This makes it even more objectionable that the suspect tries to increase his wealth (and possibly also prestige in certain circles) through involvement in large international drug transports," the court said.

Promes' lawyers told Dutch newspaper AD Promes would appeal his sentence, as he denies the charges of importing, exporting, transporting and possessing the drugs.

In another Dutch court case, he was last year sentenced in absentia to 18 months in jail for assault, in connection with a fight in 2020 in which he stabbed a cousin in the knee. Promes has filed an appeal against that sentence as well.

The forward scored seven goals in 50 international matches for the Netherlands.