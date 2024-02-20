Andreas Brehme: Germany legend and World Cup winner dies aged 63

Andreas Brehme played 86 times for Germany and scored the winning goal in the 1990 World Cup final; the left-back also won the Bundesliga with Kaiserslautern and Bayern Munich, plus a Serie A title with Inter Milan

Andreas Brehme, scorer of the winning goal for Germany in the World Cup final in 1990, has died aged 63.

The left-back scored a decisive 85th-minute penalty as Franz Beckenbauer's side beat Diego Maradona's Argentina 1-0 in Rome.

Brehme played 86 times for Germany and also won the Bundesliga with Kaiserslautern and Bayern Munich, plus a Serie A title with Inter Milan before retiring in 1998.

Bayern paid tribute to their former player, saying: "FC Bayern are extremely saddened by the sudden passing of Andreas Brehme. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.

Image: Brehme scores the winning goal for Germany in the 1990 World Cup final

"Andreas Brehme will forever be in our hearts, as a World Cup winner and, more importantly, as a very special person. He will forever be part of the FC Bayern family. Rest in peace, Andi!"

Brehme, who played mostly as an attacking left-back, was a star of German football in the 1980s and 90s and known for being a set-piece specialist.

He scored in the semi-final of the 1990 World Cup against England, which Germany won on penalties.

His former club Kaiserslautern said: "FCK mourns the passing of Andreas Brehme. He wore the Red Devils' shirt for a total of 10 years and became German champion and German Cup winner with FCK.

"In 1990, he fired the German national team to the World Cup title with his penalty and became a football legend. The FCK family is in deep mourning and our thoughts are with Andi's family and friends."

Inter Milan players will wear black armbands during their Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The club said: "FC Internazionale Milano and the entire Inter family are deeply saddened by the passing of Andreas Brehme and send their deepest condolences to his family.

"The German great played for Inter from 1988 to 1992, making 154 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and winning one scudetto, one UEFA Cup and one Supercoppa Italiana."

Real Madrid said: "Real Madrid would like to express our condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his clubs and all his loved ones."