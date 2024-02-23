Jones Knows best bets: Hat-trick of winners? Back 10/1 treble

Fresh from another weekend winning treble, Jones Knows is back with his best bets across the Premier League card.

How did we get on last weekend?

Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. I've always believed that in everything I do.

Only the very best can make it pay through sports betting without the help of luck - I'm certainly not one of them.

I can prepare. I can find the opportunity. Some of the very best bets that are incredible value and make the bookmakers sweat end up as losers. And some mediocre bets win. That's what keeps me ahead - those lucky breaks and we're being showered with it at the moment.

Last weekend's winning 10/1 treble meant back-to-back treble wins, following up the 13/2 from the week before. Both teams scored and over 2.5 goals landed in Brentford vs Liverpool before both teams to score 'no' also did the business in Nottingham Forest vs West Ham. It was over to Luton on Super Sunday to complete the treble with an old favourite of them winning corners. They needed more than Manchester United.

It wasn't looking good after seven minutes with United winning three early corners and if I had a betting slip I would've been screwing it up and throwing it in the bin on 85 minutes with United 5-3 up on the corner count.

Miracle needed.

Well, miracles do happen when you prepare and sense opportunity it seems as Luton won five corners in the final stages to end up landing the bet with a 8-6 win. I've never seen corners flow like it. Thank you, Rob Edwards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League clash between Luton and Manchester United

As the other two bets went down - two points on Declan Rice to assist Gabriel or William Saliba at 11/1 and Pedro Neto to score vs Tottenham at 5/1 - we hauled a seven points profit on the weekend.

We're back in the green. Lucky boy.

P+L = +6

Andoni Iraola's football is thriving. They are being disrespected by some of the prices on offer here,

He's yet to slay a giant though, something his Rayo Vallecano side were famed for having taken 14 points against the top five in LaLiga last season. A big result will drop Bournemouth's way this season - perhaps in the FA Cup where they look live outsiders at 25/1 with Sky Bet - and I'll be there to back them, starting here at 13/2 with Sky Bet to cause an almighty shock with a home win.

The Cherries are perfectly equipped with the counter-attacking tools to cause big problems for Man City, who have already conceded more goals from fast breaks this season (5) than in any of the previous seven seasons under Pep Guardiola.

Iraola's men have posted 24 shots from fast breaks in their last 13 Premier League games - six more than any other side. I'm confident Bournemouth can add to City's woes away from home in the clean sheet department where they've failed to shutout the opposition in nine of their last 10 games across all competitions.

I'll be investing in Bournemouth at 5/1 in the draw no bet market, meaning we get our stakes refunded if it ends all square.

Image: Abdoulaye Doucoure can hit the target as part of the weekend 10/1 treble

Abdoulaye Doucoure is likely to play a leading role in Everton's attacking performance at Brighton and he looks a superb price at 5/6 with Sky Bet to register a shot on target. Doucoure scored twice in that 5-1 win and had another shot on target in the 1-1 draw between the teams at Goodison Park earlier this campaign. He's had 16 shots on target in his last 19 starts where he's played more than 40 minutes. He looks good to hit the target again.

Meanwhile, the 10/11 with Sky Bet on offer for both teams to score and over 2.5 goals to land in Bournemouth's clash with City has a great chance of landing, like it has in 52 per cent of all Premier League games this season.

And finally, on Monday Night Football, West Ham have shipped an alarming amount of shots from set-pieces (110 - sixth worst) and outside the box this season (150 - no team have conceded more) and Norgaard has a strong record in both of those attacking metrics.

He's averaging a per 90 average of 0.46 shots from outside the box and 0.50 shots per 90 following corners. This threat from set-plays and habit of taking up a Rodri-like position just outside the area where shooting opportunities drop his way make him a huge runner here to fire at least two shots, something he did in the reverse fixture.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here