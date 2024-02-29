Warning: story contains offensive content that readers may find upsetting ; Oscar, 11, talks about being racially abused by an opponent at an Under-12 match: "I didn't really know what to do, so I walked off the pitch and couldn't really breathe"

Levels of abuse in grassroots youth football are rising, say charity Kick It Out

Chris Reidy talks through the latest figures on abuse in grassroots football. 11-year-old Oscar talks about being racially abused by an opponent during an Under-12s match. Warning: story contains offensive content that readers may find upsetting.

An 11-year-old boy has described how he walked off the pitch and felt breathless after being racially abused during an under-12s football match.

It comes as the latest figures from anti-racism charity Kick It Out show that levels of abuse in youth football are increasing.

Figures from this season up to and including the first half of February reveal there have been 85 reports of discrimination in the youth game that were reported to Kick It Out. Should this trend persist, the total is projected to surpass the 111 incidents reported for last season.

That would mark successive season-on-season increases, with the figures already reaching the total of 89 reported in the entirety of the 2021/22 season.

Racism continues to be the most prevalent form of abuse faced by young grassroots players, representing over 60 per cent of all reported cases.

Oscar, 11, was racially abused during an under-12s match and had to leave the field. Oscar and his parents wanted to share their story with Sky Sports News.

Oscar said: "It made me feel a bit confused and shocked at why you have to say that [the racial comment]. I didn't really know what to do, so I walked off the pitch and then couldn't really breathe."

Oscar's father said: "I could kind of feel his heart beating through his shirt. He was really distressed."

Oscar described his experience and admitted telling his mother that "I didn't want to be my skin colour."

He has since returned to football but expressed concerns about the possibility of facing more abuse. "Sometimes I worry - will it happen again?" he said.

Oscar and his family have been grateful for the support and guidance offered by Kick It Out. His mother praised the speed and serious treatment of the incident. She told Sky Sports News: "What is a really difficult process has been quite seamless in terms of the initial reporting and an actual outcome."

Oscar has received weekly phone calls from the anti-discrimination charity offering support. "Every Friday, [they] called me to see how I was doing... it felt really nice to talk to someone about it."

Oscar's report of discrimination was heard by the Worcestershire FA. The rules say that because the allegations were against a participant under the age of 12, there was no possibility of charges under FA rules. The case was instead dealt with "by way of education".

Oscar's father said: "I think it was reported back to us that the child in question came forward or maybe was identified through the process. Obviously we don't know who it was. I think the club then [the player] had some educational programme and our club had an educational programme as well and I think as far as we know, they followed through with it. To us, it's a good outcome.

"We don't want anything worse than that. They've made a mistake and there should be an opportunity to correct it and to learn from it," he added.

Oscar also wanted a change in behaviour rather than a harsh punishment. "I don't want the player to be punished," he said. He wants them to "understand that that was wrong to say and never to say it again to anyone".

Increase in discrimination against faith

Kick It Out's youth football figures also show a significant increase in faith-based discrimination, with the charity already receiving double the number of reports as it did in the whole of last season. A significant portion of these incidents, 75 per cent, have been identified as antisemitic in nature.

Discrimination based on sexual orientation accounts for approximately four per cent of incidents, while reports of disability and gender-based abuse have also been recorded during the season.

There were also significant rises across the whole of grassroots football, which along with youth football, includes men's senior football, the women's game, and veterans football. In the first half of this season, Kick It Out has received 150 reports of discrimination in grassroots football - a 24 per cent increase compared to the same stage in the 2022/23 season.

Discrimination in grassroots football is not just limited to players on the pitch. While 43 per cent of reports were regarding player-on-player abuse, discriminatory abuse has impacted all those involved in the game. Fans, officials, and club staff alike have all been subjected to increased levels of discrimination this season.

While the raw numbers reported are small when compared to the thousands of grassroots matches played throughout the country each week, they are trending upwards which will concern all those dedicated to making football an inclusive and safe environment for everyone.

For Oscar, he is looking forward to continuing to enjoy his favourite sport and improving his skills on the pitch. He said: "One word won't change my football career."

