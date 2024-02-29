Cardiff City issued contempt of court proceedings against Willie, Janice and Mark McKay on February 28 and a hearing will take place in Cardiff on March 5; if the court finds contempt was committed, the McKays could face a fine, imprisonment, or confiscation of assets.

Cardiff City and Willie McKay set for new hearing after club begins contempt of court proceedings

Tributes were laid at Cardiff City Stadium for Emiliano Sala following his death in January 2019

Cardiff City have filed contempt of court proceedings against Willie McKay, after it was claimed the football agent failed to comply with an out-of-court agreement relating to the Emiliano Sala transfer in January 2019.

The latest development comes weeks after Cardiff and McKay reached an agreement, where McKay agreed to hand over any documentation relating to the transfer.

The Welsh club sued McKay, requiring him to search for and hand over documents relating to the Sala transfer in January 2019.

As part of the settlement, McKay's wife Janice and son Mark were added to the dispute and were required to hand over documents by February 26.

Cardiff's legal team claim that neither party has complied with the agreement; failing to hand over documents nor provide details of searches undertaken in relation to Sala's transfer from Nantes to Cardiff.

Cardiff issued contempt of court proceedings against Willie, Janice and Mark McKay on February 28 and a hearing will take place in Cardiff on March 5.

If the court finds contempt was committed, the McKays could face a fine, imprisonment, or confiscation of assets.

Sala was due to complete a club-record fee move to Cardiff from Nantes during the January transfer window in 2019 but died after his private plane crashed over the English Channel.

Cardiff have sued Nantes in France and sued McKay in order to gain information about his involvement in the transfer.

Cardiff City say they continue "to search for the truth about what happened to Emiliano Sala and will pursue all undisclosed evidence relentlessly".

IPS Law's Chris Farnell is representing the McKays and told Sky Sports News that his client would not be commenting at this time.