Greater Manchester Police said: "Incidents of tragedy chanting will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly" after arresting one person; Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-3 in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford

One person arrested after tragedy chanting during Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup tie at Old Trafford

Greater Manchester Police say one person has been arrested following an instance of tragedy chanting during Manchester United vs Liverpool.

A significant number of fans in the Stretford End at Old Trafford were heard chanting 'Murderers', quickly followed by 'Always the victims' around the hour mark, according to PA, with the singing audible to the live television audience.

A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said: "GMP can confirm that an arrest has been made in connection with tragedy chanting at the Manchester United v Liverpool fixture this afternoon (Sunday 17 March).

"Incidents of tragedy chanting will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly. We are all familiar with fans taunting their opponents at football matches, but this is generally done in good humour and without offence. The incidents today crossed the line of what is acceptable, and we will work closely with both clubs to identify anyone responsible for committing offences during the event."

The Football Association has condemned the tragedy chanting and vowed to liaise with police over the matter.

An FA statement read: "We are aware of the reported tragedy chanting during today's FA Cup fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool, and we will be liaising with and supporting Greater Manchester Police.

"We strongly condemn any offensive, abusive and discriminatory chants in football stadiums, and we are determined to stamp this behaviour out. It is entirely unacceptable and can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game.

"It must stop, and we support any club and their fans who try to eradicate this from the terraces."

Sky Sports News has approached Manchester United for comment.