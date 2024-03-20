The charge follows work by Greater Manchester Police's specialist operational football investigation team, collaborating with both clubs and supporters' groups, after a video was shared of a man in the home section of the Old Trafford crowd; other reports continue to be investigated

Man Utd vs Liverpool: Police charge man over tragedy chanting at Old Trafford during FA Cup quarter-final

Police have charged a man in relation to alleged tragedy chanting during Manchester United's FA Cup victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Michael Bernard Avery, 44, from Manchester, has been charged with Section 4a of the Public Order Act 1986 and has since been bailed.

The charge follows work by Greater Manchester Police's specialist operational football investigation team, collaborating with both clubs and supporters' groups, after a video was shared of a man in the home section of the Old Trafford crowd.

Other reports continue to be investigated, including a video of alleged tragedy chants in the Liverpool section of the ground.

GMP had previously made eight arrests, including two others in connection with tragedy chanting, and also charged one man with possession of a class B drug, possession of a pyrotechnic and throwing missiles.

"Our investigation into this fixture in relation to supporter conduct is ongoing and continuing at pace and we encourage members of the public to carry on reporting incidents so we can investigate," said chief inspector Jamie Collins, silver commander for the match.

"We are reiterating the message that any kind of gesture or comments from any supporters to other clubs in relation to tragedy chanting will not be tolerated and is completely unacceptable."

Liverpool head to Old Trafford again on April 7 and police said recent charges should serve as a reminder to fans to be on their best behaviour.

"I would also like this to be a strong warning for any supporters attending future fixtures in Greater Manchester, including the up-and-coming Premier League fixture between these two clubs, that if you engage in this behaviour GMP officers will do everything possible to bring you in front of the courts," added Collins.

"Both clubs involved and the vast majority of supporters agree with this stance and despite the time passed we will continue to take proactive and appropriate action to tragedy chanting amongst other offences."