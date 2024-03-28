Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali charged with breaking betting rules by FA

Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali alleged to have bet on matches between August 12, 2023 and October 12, 2023; Italian is serving 10-month suspension from Italian authorities which began in October last year; Newcastle don't expect latest charges to delay his return from current ban

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the Football Association's betting rules.

Tonali is alleged to have breached an FA rule 50 times by betting on matches between August 12, 2023 and October 12, 2023.

The 23-year-old has until April 5 to respond.

Tonali was signed by Newcastle for £55m last summer from AC Milan but in October he was hit with a ban for betting on matches while with Milan.

It is Sky Sports News' understanding that Newcastle do not expect these new charges to delay Tonali's return to playing in August 2024 or his ability to train.

His original suspension was for 10 months. He was also fined around £17,000 (20,000 euros) and ordered to take part in an eight-month course of therapy to address his issues.

His punishment was reduced because he reached a plea bargain with the Italian Prosecutor's Officer and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

The ban means Tonali isn't able to play competitive football again until August 2024, although he is free to train with Newcastle and play in friendlies. He will also be unable to play for Italy at this summer's Euros.

Tonali admitted to making bets on AC Milan to win games in a hearing at the Italian Federation in Turin. Without his cooperation, Tonali could have faced up to a three-year suspension under FIFA rules from the original breaches.

Last year, Tonali's agent Giuseppe Riso confirmed the player had a gambling addiction. It was also reported he would be receiving treatment for this following his ban.

What have Newcastle said about the latest charge?

Referring to the latest charge from the FA, a Newcastle statement read: "Newcastle United acknowledges a misconduct charge received by Sandro Tonali in respect of alleged breaches of FA betting rules.

"Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club's full support.

"Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time."

What happens next?

These new 50 alleged offences are said to have taken place while he was registered as a Newcastle United player, so fall under FA jurisdiction.

Tonali faces possible sanctions, which will be decided by an independent commission.

He will be able to accept or deny each of the 50 charges in his response.

The independent commission judge betting offences on a case-by-case basis, and they will take into account any mitigating factors.