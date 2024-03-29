Jones Knows best bets: Back 11/1 weekend acca involving Man City, Everton, cards at Aston Villa and Tosin fouls

Jones Knows is back with his best bets across the Premier League card, tipping up an 11/1 accumulator to attack.

How did we get on last time out?

On January 29, we were -2 for the season.

On March 29, we're +28.5 the season.

It's been a profit-making two months to get the season's betting bank firmly in our favour. It's been three weeks since we spoke in this best bets column where we struck with +8.5 points of profit as the Liverpool vs Manchester City game went perfectly to plan with our 17/2 Bet Builder (BTTS, draw & 5+ total offsides) that landed. Largely thanks to Darwin Nunez and his remarkable ability at being offside. No-one does it better. He was offside five times in the first half of that encounter - sensational viewing.

P+L = +28.5

Rarely do we get a chance to back Manchester City at such a juicy price. I can't pass that up.

Until I've seen Arsenal play with cool heads in a make-or-break game at this stage of the season, I can't trust them with my money. I've had this fear with Arsenal for most of the season and the performance in the second leg against Porto only heightened those fears. Home win.

I also fancy Everton's direct style to send them to a result at Bournemouth and cards to given out like canapes at a wedding when Aston Villa host Wolves. Tosin Adarabioyo at 10/11 with Sky Bet to make at least one foul rates as a great punt if Sheffield United play with the same long ball method into Ben Brereton-Diaz and Oliver McBurnie. They'll be winning fouls galore.

Tottenham have now failed to score in nine of their last 10 first halves in all competitions. With that mind, if Luton adopt a change in style to a low block, the first-half goal line looks full of value to exploit. The whopping 9/2 on there being no first half goals - or 0-0 at half-time. Yes, Luton have scored in their last 17 Premier League games but their attacking cocktail has lacked a bit of punch in recent weeks and this could be the game where that run ends.

