Antonio Rudiger: Real Madrid defender on Jude Bellingham and Chelsea's struggles

In Antonio Rudiger's words, it has been a "wow" week for him and Real Madrid.

A week ago, he stepped up to take Real Madrid's fifth and decisive penalty against Manchester City, knocking them out of the Champions League to progress to the semi-finals.

Then just a few days later, he and his team-mates beat their fiercest rivals Barcelona in El Clasico to all but end the title race in Spain, with Madrid now 11 points ahead with six games to play.

Image: Rudiger is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring Real Madrid's winning penalty against Man City

Although Rudiger has played a decisive part in what has been a hugely significant week in their season, it is one of his team-mates Jude Bellingham who has received much praise once again, for scoring the winner against their rivals to beat them 3-2, a second Clasico winner of the season.

The young England midfielder now has 21 goals to his name in his debut season at Madrid, and his goalscoring form has not been the only aspect that has impressed his team-mates.

"The way he carried himself… he is a man," Rudiger told Sky Sports News. "Did I think he'd have this ability of scoring? No, to be very honest.

"It's not that I underestimated him, of course I knew he was a top-class player but he has goals in him, he has instincts of a striker and he always wants to develop and get better.

"I said before in a news conference before Manchester City, he has good parents and especially his mother. I always see her and the way she keeps him on the ground, I think is very, very important because he has a big future ahead of him."

Chelsea past and present

Rudiger himself is enjoying a strong second season at Real Madrid having joined on a free transfer from Chelsea - the club he spent five years with. He was a crowd favourite: tenacious, charismatic but also a leader and, as he is still showing at the age of 31, a very good defender.

His time at Stamford Bridge was a prosperous one as Rudger won three FA Cups, a Europa League and the one that topped it all off, a Champions League in 2021.



"Chelsea will always be very special to me because I had been there for five years, my kids were born there too so I connect them with Chelsea," Rudiger said.

"Of course, I still try to watch all the games when I can and I wish them well because they are special to me… winning the Champions League especially, I never thought I would come close to it."

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are undoubtedly at a different stage to the side that won silverware repeatedly while Rudiger was at the club, so what is the centre-back's thoughts on this current Chelsea side?

Rudiger said: "It's a tough season, there is a lot of new players, new coach - everything is new. I just hope they give the coach [Pochettino] the time to form his team and I hope the players step up."

"Chelsea is about silverware, to see them not winning anything is tough but they are trying their best.

"It's a very young team and I'm looking forward to the future to see them compete again."

Rudiger has won many trophies during his career but he is yet to win a league title, something that will be coming shortly as Real Madrid will soon be crowned LaLiga champions.

With one title race over, the one in England is still very much open and having played one of the main contenders and beat them in the form of Manchester City, he is as ever extremely honest when asked to predict the outcome of the Premier League title race.

"It is good to see different types of faces up there, of course Liverpool and City is nothing new but Arsenal have been doing great in the last two years, but if you tell me now who is going to make it, I think City," said Rudiger.

"You have to give credit to them - I'll be very honest, the pressure they gave us last week, it was elite. They know this type of feeling, this type of pressure and that is why I make them favourites."

Being a role model

While we are in Madrid, Rudiger is watching teams from Germany, England and Spain all competing in a series of football and fitness challenges that test them to their physical limits - all while testing new kit that keeps them cool in the warm temperatures in Madrid.

While doing so, Rudiger is watching and at the end when he got involved - it was clear he made an impression as he took as much time as needed to talk to everyone, take pictures and share advice.

"In life, I started the same as these boys, I had a dream and fought for things - the most important thing is to connect with people, whether they see me as a role model or not," Rudiger said.

"They can see me as someone who's made it and to exchange words with them, some people it helps, some maybe it helps less but if I can help someone, that's great."

