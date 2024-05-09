The former president of the Spanish football federation faces one count of sexual assault and one of coercion for his alleged actions in the aftermath of the kiss which followed Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup final

Luis Rubiales: Former Spanish Football Association president to stand trial for kissing player Jenni Hermoso

Luis Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their World Cup win

Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish football federation, will stand trial for kissing a female player after Spain won the Women's World Cup.

The 46-year-old kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's 1-0 win over England last August in Sydney.

Hermoso, 34, has testified in court that the kiss was not consensual.

Rubiales faces one count of sexual assault and one of coercion for his alleged actions in the aftermath of the kiss.

The offences carry prison terms of one year and 18 months, respectively.

Spain's High Court said it would also try the former coach of the women's team, Jorge Vilda, the team's current sporting director, Albert Luque, and the Spanish football federation's head of marketing, Ruben Rivera.

All three are accused of coercing Hermoso into saying the kiss was consensual.

Rubiales has argued the kiss was consensual and has denied any wrongdoing.

The court set a bail of €65,000 (£55,900) for his charge of sexual assault.

It also set another €65,000 joint bail between Rubiales, Vilda, Luque and Rivera for the coercion charge.

The case will be heard at the High Court because the alleged offences took place abroad.

FIFA banned Rubiales from all football-related activities for three years last October.

The world football governing body said it had found he had breached article 13 of its disciplinary code after kissing Hermoso.