Mauricio Pochettino says leaving Chelsea this summer 'would not be the end of the world'

Mauricio Pochettino says "it would not be the end of the world" if he left Chelsea this summer.

The Blues manager believes it is not just up to Chelsea's owners to make a decision on his future, and that he will also have a say on where he is next season.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports on Saturday, Pochettino stressed he is not unhappy in west London, but reiterated that he and his coaching team need to have a conversation with the club's hierarchy at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea have had a mixed first year under the former Tottenham boss, who joined the club last July, although recent successive victories over Spurs and West Ham have put them in contention for a European spot which has looked unlikely for much of the season.

'Maybe we are not happy and we need to split'

Speaking at his Friday press conference, Pochettino said: "If we are happy then it's perfect, but it's not only if the owners are happy... because you need to ask us also, because maybe we are not happy and we need to split.

"It would not be the first time a coaching staff decided to not keep going. Tomorrow I could say I am going to leave. It's two parts if they make a decision and it's not only if Chelsea are not happy, the owner is not happy, the sporting director is not happy.

"Maybe we are not happy because we arrived here with a job to do, but in the end it's not what we expect. I am not saying I am not happy. If we split it's not a problem, it will not be the end of the world."

Poch on James: 'Maybe he can be available' Chelsea captain Reece James has returned from injury and is in contention to get minutes at the weekend for the first time since December.



When asked if James will feature, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "We need to see today but maybe he can be available in the squad, yes."



He added: "The most important thing is for him to be there with us. Always to have your captain is a massive boost. We have an amazing relationship and he is an amazing player.



"It's not easy when you come from a long-term injury. If he can play five, 10, 15, 20 [minutes] or half an hour, that would be amazing."

Poch: Boehly described the reality

Chairman Todd Boehly talked up his side's progression earlier this week after Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester United into seventh place.

Speaking at a Sportico conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Boehly said: "We've seen, over the last two and a half games at least - the second half of Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham - where we played just beautiful football.

"It was so fluid, it was exactly the way we drew it up, when we came out of the back, built up and moved up the pitch, (it was) very organised."

'Qualifying for Europe important' Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino:



"Always to achieve something like this is important for any club.



"With the circumstances we have been living with this season, it is an objective that is there. We need to repeat our performances in the last few weeks against Nottingham Forest.



"Of course, we know very well if we win the last three games, we may get in a place in Europe next season."

Pochettino believes it is good for everyone at the club to hear the public support of the ownership.

"I think he described the reality, I think Todd has always been good with us and even in the tough moments he was very positive. To go public now... if the owner is happy then it's much better for the club, for the fans, for the players and for the owners also."

In his latest column, Paul Merson explains why Chelsea must be back in the Champions League next season:

Chelsea haven't been consistent enough. They've been good in the cups - that's what sometimes happens when you're a young team.

They're doing well at the moment, fair play, and they're right in the race for Europe. For me, they've got to get in - they've got into a final, a semi-final, they were bang unlucky in both, and it could turn out to still be not a bad season.

But they'll have to go and buy players, and not sit and think that they got it right all along. No, they haven't. They're miles off Man City and Arsenal. You've got to look at the all-round picture.

They've got to bring in experience in the summer. It looks like Thiago Silva's going, he's their main experienced player.

So they've got to add to that, you need that if you want consistency when things aren't going too well, and they can just calm it down a bit. They probably need an experienced centre-half to take Silva's place, and they could do with another centre-forward too.

They want to be getting into the Champions League next year, surely. So they've got to start bridging the gap to Arsenal and Man City.

This is Chelsea, not a run-of-the-mill team. Chelsea are used to winning things, they want to win stuff - not finish fourth in the league like Tottenham wanted to do, and celebrate about it.

I can't see how Poch isn't in charge next season, though nothing surprises you. I haven't thought they should ever get rid of him, he's a good manager. Individuals don't win anything, and as long as they can keep sorting that out and keep playing as a team now, they'll be alright.

