Phil Foden: Manchester City midfielder voted Premier League Player of the Year

Manchester City's Phil Foden has been named as the Premier League Player of the Season.

The 23-year-old, who has 17 goals and eight assists this season for current Premier League leaders Manchester City, was also voted as the Football Writers' Player of the Year earlier this month.

Foden was a two-time winner of the Premier League's Young Player of the Season award in 2021 and 2022 and was nominated for the main award alongside Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Martin Odegaard, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Virgil Van Dijk and Ollie Watkins this year.

The award was decided by a combination of public votes and votes from football experts.

After receiving the award, Foden said: "To win this award is an achievement that I am extremely proud of.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"The Premier League is acknowledged as the greatest league in the world, and it is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons for their clubs.

"Overall, I've been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of Phil Foden's Premier League goals for Manchester City.

"I'd like to thank all of the City staff, coaches and especially my team-mates because without them this wouldn't be possible. And I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me as the award means a lot."

Palmer named Young Player of the Season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cole Palmer completes a perfect hat-trick in the first-half against Everton, making it his second consecutive hat-trick at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer, Foden's former Man City team-mate, has won the Premier League Young Player of the Year award after a stunning season with Chelsea.

The 22-year-old, who has scored or assisted 32 goals this season, topped a shortlist of eight stars, including Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, Man City pair Haaland and Foden, Destiny Udogie from Tottenham, Newcastle's Isak and Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The 22-year-old England international left City for Chelsea last summer for £42.5m and has become an important figure at the Blues, who can seal European football for next season if they avoid defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday's final day.

Image: NOW TV PROMO APRIL 2024

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.