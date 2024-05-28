Steph Houghton: Manchester City defender discusses retirement following game-changing professional career

It's approximately 4.21pm on the final day of the Women's Super League season and Steph Houghton is readying herself on the touchline. She's gone through the same pre-match routine for over two decades. Except this time was slightly different.

Manchester City were leading Aston Villa 1-0 and still in with a shout of the WSL crown, only needing to better Chelsea's superior goal difference tally to clinch first place. As it happened, the Blues roared to a 6-0 victory over Manchester United to take the title out of City's grasp, but that didn't become apparent until full-time.

City were doing what they had to do to give themselves a chance, at least, and that started with winning the game.

Houghton replaced Alanna Kennedy in the 66th minute to a rapturous applause - louder, it felt, than when Mary Fowler had fired the opener some time prior. The 36-year-old was making her final appearance in City colours. Her final appearance as a professional footballer following an iconic 22-year career, and the groundswell of emotion was overwhelming.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City captain Steph Houghton received a guard of honour after their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, which was her last home game for the club.

She took the captain's armband from Alex Greenwood before thinking: 'Ok, actually this is my last ever game of football'. City went on to win 2-1 to finish level on 55 points with Chelsea, but the eight-goal swing was held by the triumphant Londoners.

Image: Manchester City were beaten to the WSL crown by Chelsea on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign

No fairytale ending for one of the women's games' most prominent stars, and the first female footballer to begin bridging the gap between status as a player on the pitch and celebrity off it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL match between Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Houghton put her hands on her knees and bowed her head at the final whistle. For the sixth time in their history, City had finished WSL runners-up, but more than that, the curtain had fallen on a season for the very last time. This was farewell.

Image: Steph Houghton bid an emotional farewell to fans on the final day of the WSL season

Five days had passed before Houghton was back at the Joie Stadium for another round of media engagements, and the sentiment still felt palpable. "I was emotional because I know I can be proud of what I've achieved and what I've done for the women's game," she reflected, sat among the audience instead of at the fore of it. It was more personal that way.

The defender won eight major trophies in her decade as Manchester City captain (16 at club level overall), while simultaneously leading the Lionesses at three major tournaments. "That would have been the dream - to kind of mic drop and leave by winning a trophy with England, but I wouldn't change any of that because that has made me the person that I am today," she says.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Izzy Christiansen shares her reaction to the news that former teammate Steph Houghton is set to retire from football and admits Houghton is an incredible professional and she'll be a miss to women's football.

Houghton missed out on the glory of Euro 2022, primarily because of a long-term Achilles injury, which, incidentally, is the reason she won't be entertaining any potential invites to take part in Strictly Come Dancing after retirement. And she doesn't like creepy crawlies either, so I'm A Celebrity is also off the table.

What, then, is next for Houghton, someone who is widely regarded as one of the chief trailblazers in the modern era of women's football, and someone who first captured and cultivated the spotlight?

"I'm actually most looking forward to the simple things," she continues. "Sunday dinner, seeing my nephews grow up, spending time with family. Just being able to take ownership and having a little bit more freedom, to be honest."

And yet, Houghton's passion still shines. Despite the setbacks, the injuries, the near-misses, the disappointment of another title or trophy lost, and the trials and tribulations of being a professional athlete in a rapidly evolving landscape, Houghton loves the game.

"It's a lot of hard work, but I've got so much experience, I've worked with so many amazing people, it would be a miss if I didn't use it," she replies, when quizzed about the prospect of coaching and management in the future. Indeed Houghton's illustrious career coincided with the rapid rise of the women's game, and in a lot of ways, she was the player at the epicentre of it all - a leader of the quiet revolution.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City captain and England defender Steph Houghton has announced she's retiring from football at the end of the 2023-2024 season and insists now is the right time to hang up her boots.

"We really stuck together to try and make change. A lot of hard work hasn't been spoken about behind the scenes. Potentially not signing [national team] contracts to allow us to get something bigger, and the team to become more powerful. I think we tried to change people's perception of what we wanted.

"It's being able to be brave enough to have the conversation first and foremost, and actually probably say no, more than you say yes. I think with the willingness, and probably the stubbornness, and obviously, the togetherness of the England squad, we really stuck together to try and make change because we felt we deserved more."

Capped 121 times by England, Houghton was the first female player to be offered a central contract by the Football Association in 2009. Back when she first started out, she remembers asking her dad to pay her £250 subs at Sunderland, receiving hand-me-down training kit, and playing on pitches equivalent to school fields.

"I don't want to go down one route, I want options," she continues, clearly excited about exploring a new and different purpose. And that's the point, right? Thanks to the tireless efforts of Houghton, and various peers of today and bygone eras, some of whom she names - Jill Scott, Jen Beattie, Laura Bassett, as well as Faye White, Casey Stoney, Kelly Smith and Rachel Yankey - young girls and women playing the sport are now valued and command respect. They have a voice and a platform.

"They gave me a dream. They've done so much to allow me to push on that next generation and we maybe don't speak about that enough."

She pauses and jokingly adds: "Everyone knows about Jill, you probably can't get her off TV or whatever."

Image: Houghton captained England at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups

So, are we going to see Houghton back in the dugout anytime soon?

"I completed my B licence over Christmas and I think that was probably part of my decision to retire. I enjoyed being on the grass and giving something in a different way. All the girls have been asking 'are you coming back to give the team talks?' I've said, 'no girls, I've done my ten years of that'.

"I think I would have attributes to go down the coaching route but when I was doing 9am-7pm at St George's Park every day I was thinking 'I don't know if I'm down for this'.

"I like to learn. I like to try something new, so for me it's just about having an open mind to try and wanting to progress in a different area and try different things really."

Houghton is yet to announce her next venture. "I can't sing or dance," she reminds the group of journalists assembled, as she gets up from her seat after chatting for the best part of an hour. Football it is, then.

Chances are, she won't stay away for long.