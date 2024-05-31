Kaka's world: OPPO brings together football legends and imaging technology for epic charity match

In the bustling streets of London, amidst the fervour surrounding the UEFA Champions League final, an extraordinary reunion unfolded on May 30, bridging the world of football legends with imaging technology.

Advertiser content This page was produced by Sky Media, the advertising department of Sky, in collaboration with OPPO.

OPPO's Global Brand Ambassador Kaka, the iconic Brazilian midfielder, embarked on an exciting journey, reuniting with Roberto Carlos, Clarence Seedorf, and Robert Pires under the banner of OPPO and the UEFA Champions League.

A celebration of shared legacy

In London, the stage was set for a momentous occasion - a 5v5 charity mini-game, pitting the Legendary Team against a spirited squad representing Indonesia, made up of five Indonesia players.

For Kaka and his teammates, this reunion was more than just a gathering of old friends - it was a celebration of a shared legacy, forged on the hallowed grounds of football's most storied arenas.

From Real Madrid's legendary Santiago Bernabeu stadium to the electrifying atmosphere of AC Milan's San Siro and then to Arsenal's prestigious Emirates Stadium, these legends were no strangers to skill and passion at the highest levels.

As a former professional footballer and winner of the Ballon d'Or, the UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup, and much more, Kaka is an icon in the world of football and one of the most decorated players of his era at both the club and international level.

Kaka's on-field passion is only matched by his drive to help others, and his unwavering commitment to inspiring the next generation of football enthusiasts.

As twilight descended upon London, the players took centre stage, their careers immortalised in captivating highlight videos. Amidst cheers and applause, each player received a special edition OPPO Find N3 smartphone, a testament to OPPO's commitment to blending cutting-edge imaging technology with the spirit of athleticism.

As the mini-game unfolded, each touch of the ball carried with it the weight of history, as memories of past triumphs and defeats danced before their eyes. Yet, amid the fierce competition, a deeper purpose emerged - a commitment to inspire and uplift the next generation of footballing talent.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaka reuinted Roberto Carlos, Iker Casillas, Clarence Seedorf and Robert Pires for a five-a-side match under the banner of OPPO and the UEFA Champions League

It's about a commitment to sports beyond a celebration

Indeed, this charity match was more than just a showcase of skill - it was a testament to OPPO's unwavering dedication to sports philanthropy.

At the invitation of the UEFA Champions League and the legendary players, the Indonesian team journeyed to London to compete on the same pitch with their predecessors during the UEFA Champions League final, serving as an immense inspiration for their blossoming football careers.

Through initiatives like these, OPPO seeks to empower young football players, providing them with the resources and support they need to pursue their dreams on and off the pitch.

But the essence of the event extended beyond the final whistle. OPPO's unwavering dedication to sports philanthropy shone brightly, as a limited-edition set containing one jersey adorned with the signature of every player, and another four jerseys adorned with one signature each, will be earmarked for a charity auction.

The proceeds would bolster Indonesia's youth football endeavours, nurturing dreams and fostering hope. More signed shirts and balls would be donated to local clubs to inspire the next generation of players.

But OPPO's commitment to sports extends far beyond the confines of the football pitch. As the official global partner of the UEFA Champions League, OPPO has spearheaded numerous charity projects, leveraging the power of sport to support the popularization and development of youth football around the world.

Last year, OPPO invited Kaka to participate in a charity football event in China. He oversaw basic football skills training for 16 young girls from schools in Beijing and Guizhou, inspiring Chinese youth football players to receive professional guidance face-to-face from top global players.

Separately, OPPO took six junior players from the mountainous Guizhou region to watch the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul with Kaka. The children were given the opportunity to experience the atmosphere of the world's top football competition up close.

Blending emotion and innovation runs through OPPO's DNA

From grassroots initiatives to high-profile partnerships with esteemed institutions like Wimbledon, OPPO has consistently sought to provide fans with unique and immersive experiences that transcend the ordinary. And as the UEFA Champions League final draws near, OPPO stands ready to capture and share the unforgettable moments that define the beautiful game through its latest imaging technology.

Since its inception, OPPO has ventured into the realm of sports with a pioneering spirit. It commenced its journey by forming a partnership with FC Barcelona back in 2015. Over the years, OPPO's sporting portfolio has expanded to encompass a diverse array of partnerships, including ventures with AC Milan in Italy, as well as enduring alliances with prestigious events like Roland Garros.

Driven by a steadfast commitment to providing fans worldwide with unparalleled experiences, OPPO seeks to ignite passions and inspire consumers through the universal language of sports. By leveraging its cutting-edge devices and technologies, OPPO endeavours to deepen its connection with global audiences, infusing sporting spectacles with a blend of emotion and innovation.

With a footprint in more than 60 countries, OPPO is a leading global smart device brand and innovator. Recognized as the fourth-largest smartphone brand in the world for the past three consecutive years, the company offers a strong portfolio of products led by the Find and Reno smartphone series.

With its latest smartphone in hand, OPPO invites fans to join them on this exhilarating journey, as they capture the essence of sporting greatness and celebrate the indomitable spirit of human achievement. And with many offline activities planned in London, fans can immerse themselves in the excitement and passion that only football can provide.

In the end, this reunion of footballing legends serves as a poignant reminder of the power of sport to unite and inspire us all. Through their shared passion and unwavering commitment to excellence, Kaka and his team-mates continue to inspire generations of football fans around the world, proving that with determination and perseverance, anything is possible.