Roy Keane: Man found guilty of assaulting ex-Manchester United captain with headbutt

Scott Law, 43, pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault after being accused of headbutting Roy Keane during Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United in September; the former Man Utd captain was working as a Sky Sports pundit at the Emirates Stadium

A man has been found guilty of headbutting Roy Keane at a Premier League match.

Scott Law, 43, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, was accused of assaulting the former Manchester United captain on September 3 last year.

The confrontation took place as Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium, where Keane was working as a pundit.

Footage on social media appeared to show Micah Richards stepping in. Keane said he was left "in shock" by the clash.

Law, who pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault, had told the court Keane told him to "meet him outside" after "banter turned more aggressive".

Image: Scott Law, 43, (pictured centre) was found guilty of common assault

The fracas began when Keane and Richards were walking to do the final match analysis after Arsenal's win, the trial at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court heard.

Keane was then allegedly headbutted through doors at the Emirates by Law, whose defence team said CCTV footage from inside the stadium - shown in court - displayed the pundit elbowing the defendant in the face.

Giving evidence, Keane told the court: "There was lots of noise and shouting, as you would expect at a football match.

"I was just walking and, before I knew it, I was hit. I felt the contact and fell back through some doors.

"I was absolutely not expecting it. The only way I can describe it is that I was in shock. I didn't expect it to happen, not when I was in my workplace."

Keane said he suffered bruising on his chest and arms as a result of the incident.

Giving evidence to the court, Richards denied accusations by Law's defence barrister that he had claimed to see the headbutt because he was "Roy's mate" and had become his "puppy" and "stooge".

Richards said he "grappled" with Law following the alleged incident, adding he was in "disbelief" at what he witnessed.

Richards added: "I felt sorry for Roy. Just because of the fact you've come to work, to do your job and you've been assaulted.

"I could see he was physically shaken up. You do what any friend would do, or any colleague - step in and try to help the situation."

He added: "It was a surreal moment. We weren't going to a UFC match. We were at work."

Law, who was sat beneath the Sky Sports studio during the match, said Keane was "angry" throughout the entire game.

He claimed Keane "picked me out and started telling me to see him outside". Then, when Law claimed he went inside the stadium to go to the toilet, he said he encountered the pundit, who "collided into him".

Prosecutor Simon Jones KC asked Law: "Are you seriously saying that Roy Keane ran into the top of your head?"

Law, who cried while being questioned, said: "I put my head down in a defensive manner to protect my face."

Jones said Law's "ridiculous" defence had "changed dramatically" from a prepared statement he gave to police the day after the incident.

Asked about the apparent differences in this statement, Law replied: "I'd had no sleep - I was guilty by media. It was the worst night of my life."

Delivering his verdict, District Judge Angus Hamilton said he believed Law had been "untruthful about what happened" during the match.

Mr Hamilton continued: "There was no reason Mr Keane should have picked on him in particular." Keane "was calm and not agitated" when he left the studio, he added.

The judge said Keane's reputation as the so-called "hard man of football" was "years ago and was confined to the football pitch".

"I'm sure Mr Law assaulted Mr Keane," concluded the judge.

Law did not react as the verdict was delivered.