Troy Townsend to leave Kick It Out after 13 years

Troy Townsend will leave Kick It Out at the end of the month, the anti-discrimination charity has announced.

Townsend has worked for Kick It Out for almost 13 years, starting out as a volunteer and currently serving as its head of player engagement.

He was awarded an MBE last December for services to tackling discrimination and promoting inclusion in football.

Kick It Out said he would leave his role at the end of June but would continue to support its Equality Inspires programme on a consultancy basis.

Townsend said: "It's been an incredible journey for someone who walked in the door as a volunteer, hoping to prove I was worth a full-time role. I am unbelievably grateful they saw that in me.

"The work continues at a relentless pace, and after serving my time, it feels like the right moment for a change and to perhaps look after myself a little bit better.

"I cannot deny that the many ups and downs over 13 years have taken their toll at times, but I'm very grateful for the influence I've had and how I've managed to empower many in this space, particularly the players."

Tony Burnett, Kick It Out CEO, said: "Troy's impact on the football landscape cannot be overstated. His tireless commitment to calling out discrimination means he leaves Kick it Out with the respect and admiration of those throughout the game.

"Football is indebted to Troy for his courage and tenacity in tackling some of the game's biggest challenges and we thank him wholeheartedly for his unwavering commitment.

"Kick It Out wish Troy all the success and happiness for the future and will look forward to continuing to work with him on a consultancy basis."