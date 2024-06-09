Alan Hansen made 620 appearances for Liverpool during a 14-year career at Anfield; former Scotland international won eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups; Hansen spent more than 20 years as a pundit with the BBC following the end of his playing career

Alan Hansen: Former Liverpool defender and pundit seriously ill in hospital, club statement says

Alan Hansen is "seriously ill in hospital" according to former club Liverpool.

A statement from the Premier League side read: "The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital.

"The club is currently in contact with Alan's family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

"We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family's privacy is respected at this time."

Hansen spent 14 years as a Liverpool player after signing from Partick Thistle in 1977, going on to win eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups.

Hansen spent four years as captain at Anfield and his 620 appearances place him in the top 10 among all Liverpool players.

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen is seriously ill in hospital.

The defender also won 26 caps for Scotland and played at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

Following his playing career, Hansen - now 68 - went on to become one of the country's preeminent pundits, spending more than 20 years with the BBC before retiring in 2014.

Hansen's former Match of the Day colleague Gary Lineker wrote on X: "Horrendous news. Thoughts are with Alan, Janet and all the family."

The BBC's Match of the Day account said: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Match of the Day are with Alan and his family at this difficult time."