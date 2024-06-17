A 39-year-old man from Bolton was returning from Germany when he was detained by officers at Manchester airport on Monday evening under the Football Spectators Act 1989; Trouble unfolded in Gelsenkirchen before England faced Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener on Sunday

Euro 2024: Man detained at Manchester airport after fan disorder in Gelsenkirchen ahead of England's opener

A man has been detained upon his return to the UK following fan disorder in Gelsenkirchen ahead of England’s Euro 2024 match against Serbia

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

A man has been detained upon his return to the UK following fan disorder in Gelsenkirchen ahead of England's opening Euro 2024 match against Serbia.

The 39-year-old from Bolton was returning from Germany when he was detained by officers at Manchester airport on Monday evening under the Football Spectators Act 1989.

His passport has been retained by police and he will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday June 18 for a Civil Football Banning Order Hearing.

Trouble unfolded in Gelsenkirchen before England faced Serbia in their first Group C fixture on Sunday.

The United Kingdom Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) said an investigation team would review footage of the incident and "if any UK nationals have been involved, football banning orders will be sought".

Mick Johnson, head of the UKFPU, has now confirmed a fan from the UK has been detained.

He said in a statement: "This action shows the breadth of the Euro 2024 football policing operation and demonstrates there are consequences for supporters who are intent on causing disorder.

"Any UK football supporter causing disorder in Germany which would be deemed an offence in this country could face police action upon their return.

"We are working with the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts, and where appropriate we will seek football banning orders to prevent perpetrators from attending future games both internationally and domestically."

"German police will also take action against those who break the law, and this can include heavy fines and custodial sentences. We are working closely with our policing colleagues in Germany and have a team of UK officers deployed overseas supporting their operation.

"We want fans who are travelling to Germany to have a good time, but please remember to drink responsibly, respect the local culture and don't put yourself in danger."