This article contains comments some readers may find upsetting

England vs Serbia: UEFA investigate alleged racist abuse towards Three Lions players in Euro 2024 group encounter

UEFA are investigating an allegation of racist abuse aimed at England's players in their Euro 2024 game against Serbia. Sky Sports News understands the alleged abuse took the form of monkey gestures.

It is not clear how many times it happened or how many individuals were involved.

It is thought the abuse originated in the section of the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen where the Serbia fans were located during Sunday's 1-0 win for Gareth Southgate's side.

It is one of four charges made against the Serbian FA. UEFA's Ethics and Disciplinary inspector will now look into what European football's governing body called "alleged discriminatory behaviour".

Sky Sports News has been told that none of the England players or coaching staff heard or saw the alleged racist abuse, and so had no reason to report it.

The specialist police officer, being funded by the FA to investigate and prosecute racist abuse aimed at England players at this tournament, will not be getting involved in this case.

They are based back in the UK, and their focus is entirely with online hate.