Alan Hansen: Former Liverpool defender and pundit discharged from hospital

Alan Hansen has been discharged from hospital, Liverpool have announced.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Hansen had been "seriously ill in hospital", but the 68-year-old is now recovering at home.

Liverpool said on X: "Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home.

"Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support. It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously."

Hansen spent 14 years as a Liverpool player after signing from Partick Thistle in 1977, going on to win eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups.

Hansen spent four years as captain at Anfield and his 620 appearances place him in the top 10 among all Liverpool players.

The defender also won 26 caps for Scotland and played at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

Following his playing career, Hansen went on to become one of the country's preeminent pundits, spending more than 20 years with the BBC before retiring in 2014.