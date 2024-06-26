Phil Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro 2024 camp due to family matter

Phil Foden has temporarily left England's Euro 2024 camp and returned to the UK due to a "pressing family matter", the Football Association (FA) has confirmed.

The Manchester City midfielder started all three of England's group-stage matches in Germany as Gareth Southgate's side advanced by finishing top of Group C.

But the FA said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Foden would leave the team's GolfResort Weimarer Land base near Erfurt for a spell.

No information has yet been provided about when the player might return.

England will discover their last-16 fate on Wednesday evening, with either the Netherlands or the third-placed team in Group E their first knock-out opponents in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday (5pm kick-off, UK time).

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

