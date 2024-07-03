Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: England quarter-final preview as Gareth Southgate's tactical decisions are examined

The latest Essential Euros podcast features journalist Henry Winter, Sky Sports triple threat Izzy Christiansen, Rob Dorsett and Ron Walker, as well as Maximo Park lead singer and self-confessed Gareth Southgate fan, Paul Smith.

Juliette Ferrington steers the conversation as the team look ahead to England's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland on Saturday, while Maximo Park's Paul Smith shares his experience of playing in the fan zones in Germany.

Plus, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has got all the very latest from inside the England camp as we contemplate the question: Does Southgate stick or twist?

