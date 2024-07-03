 Skip to content

Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: England quarter-final preview as Gareth Southgate's tactical decisions are examined

Euro 2024 has reached the knockout phase; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points during the tournament, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports News reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players

Wednesday 3 July 2024 23:24, UK

Essential Euros podcast

The latest Essential Euros podcast features journalist Henry Winter, Sky Sports triple threat Izzy Christiansen, Rob Dorsett and Ron Walker, as well as Maximo Park lead singer and self-confessed Gareth Southgate fan, Paul Smith.

Juliette Ferrington steers the conversation as the team look ahead to England's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland on Saturday, while Maximo Park's Paul Smith shares his experience of playing in the fan zones in Germany.

Plus, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has got all the very latest from inside the England camp as we contemplate the question: Does Southgate stick or twist?

