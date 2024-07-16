Chelsea investigating Enzo Fernandez's video of Argentina squad that French Football Federation alleges is racist

Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana has condemned the Argentina squad chanting about the France team, reposting the video with the words: "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism"; the French Football Federation says it will file a legal complaint over the matter

Enzo Fernandez posted a video which has been criticised by Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana

Chelsea are investigating a video Enzo Fernandez posted on social media which the French Football Federation alleges is racist.

Fernandez and some of his Argentina team-mates were chanting a derogatory song about the France team in an Instagram live video published on his account after they beat Colombia in the Copa America final on Sunday.

Wesley Fofana, Fernandez's Chelsea team-mate, reposted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the words: "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism".

The French Football Federation has said it will file a legal complaint alleging "racially offensive and discriminatory remarks" were made by Argentina players.

In a statement, the FFF - the governing body of French football - said its president Philippe Diallo would challenge FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Argentina Football Association boss Claudio Fabian Tapia to respond to the alleged remarks.

The statement read: "The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks which were made against the players of the French team in the context of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team after its victory in the Copa America and broadcast in a video on social media.

"Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly challenge his Argentinian counterpart and FIFA, and to file a legal complaint for insulting remarks of a racist and discriminatory nature."

Argentina beat France in a penalty shoot-out in the 2022 World Cup final, a match around which some fans of the Argentina team were heard to sing discriminatory songs.

Sky Sports News has contacted FIFA for comment.