Marcus Rashford: Manchester United striker issued with six-month driving ban and fine

Marcus Rashford issued with a six-month driving ban following a speeding offence; the Man United striker was omitted from England's Euro 2024 squad this summer after a challenging season, in which he only scored eight goals

Marcus Rashford has been given a six-month driving ban

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been given a six-month driving ban for speeding in his Rolls-Royce.

The 26-year-old was reportedly caught going at 104mph on the M60 in Manchester in December last year.

A court official confirmed the ban and said he had been fined £1,666, ordered to pay £120 court costs and a £66 surcharge.

The footballer admitted the offence under the Single Justice Procedure.

Rashford, who wasn't picked for England's Euro 2024 squad, is believed to earn about £300,000 per week.

He was caught speeding less than three months after he crashed a different Rolls-Royce - worth £700,000 - after leaving the club's Carrington training ground.

No ambulance was required after the collision, which involved another vehicle.

Rashford also reportedly owns a McLaren 765LT and a £350,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante, but will now have to leave them in the garage until January.

After his omission from the England squad earlier this summer, Rashford told fans he wanted to reset mentally after a "challenging season" in which he scored just eight goals.

He told his followers on X he was taking a break from social media to "rest and reset".