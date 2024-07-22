Joey Barton charged over online 'malicious communications'

Joey Barton, 41, is due to appear in court later this month after being charged with making 'malicious communications' online; on his X account, Barton said he had been charged over posts relating to broadcaster Eni Aluko; Barton will appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on July 30

Joey Barton has been charged with making 'malicious communications' online.

The former Manchester City and Burnley player, 41, is due to appear in court later this month.

A Cheshire Police statement read: "A man from Widnes has been summoned to court to face charges of malicious communications.

"Following an investigation by Cheshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service has since authorised the charges for Joseph Barton. The 41-year-old will appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 30 July.

"The charges relate to reports of alleged malicious communications online, between Monday 1 January and Thursday 18 January."

On his X account, Barton said he had been charged over posts relating to broadcaster Eni Aluko.