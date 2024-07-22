Fantasy EFL: First fantasy football product for English Football League launches

The highly-anticipated and brand-new 'Fantasy EFL' – the EFL's first 72-club fantasy football product – is live to play now.

In partnership with Genius Sports, Fantasy EFL will feature players from across all three of the EFL's divisions - the Championship, League One and League Two - with almost 2,000 players from the 72 EFL clubs to choose from when users create their first teams prior to the start of the 2024/25 season.

Former Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa said: "There have been a lot of fans calling for a fantasy football game in the EFL and, now, here it is. It's going to be a challenge picking a team from players across the Championship through to League One and League Two, but I'm up for it!

"As we've seen with other games, fantasy football gets more people even more interested, excited and knowledgeable about what happens on the pitch over the course of a season.

"The great thing about Fantasy EFL is that there's something for everyone, whether you're a casual or a die-hard fan."

How does the game work?

The game's hybrid format sees users challenged to select seven players from across the three divisions, plus two clubs to win for extra points, in every gameweek. Managers can select their seven-player squads from a variety of formations, including 1-2-2-2, 1-2-3-1 and 1-3-2-1.

Gameweeks run Thursday to Wednesday and managers can pick a new squad every gameweek, with unlimited player transfers from week to week. Players can also be switched out right up until the moment their match kicks off.

A captain can be nominated to score double points, plus a vice-captain every gameweek. A 'Max Captain' chip will also be available twice per season, for managers to gain double points on the player in their squad who scores highest.

There is no cap on how many times a manager can select a player, however managers will only be able to select the same EFL club up to five times a season.

Point scoring will be in line with traditional fantasy football mechanics - seen in games such as Fantasy Premier League - for players.

This unique twist on fantasy football, with extra points for EFL clubs that managers select per gameweek, will bring new opportunities for users to score points and climb the public rankings on a weekly basis.

How do you play against your friends?

Managers can enter private leagues with their friends or play in public leagues against other managers in the Fantasy EFL community. Club leagues will be available for all 72 EFL clubs, as well as a global league with automatic entry upon sign-up for participants.

Prizes including EFL club season tickets, Fantasy EFL merchandise and prizes from EFL partners are up for grabs throughout the season (subject to T&Cs).

Monthly prizes are on offer for the top overall players in the main public league throughout the season, while the season's winners of the 72 individual club leagues at the end of the season will win a 2025/26 season ticket to their nominated club.

Available on web, and as a brand-new app for iOS and Android users, Fantasy EFL is live and free-to-play now. Sign up at fantasy.efl.com.

How many of my team's matches will be live on Sky?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With over 1,000 EFL games live on Sky Sports next season - here's everything you need to know...

Every single League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky at least 20 times next season.

And every one of the 24 Championship clubs will be live on Sky at least 24 times.

Where do I go to watch my team?

Matches will be broadcast live across existing Sky Sports channels or on the brand new Sky Sports+ (more on that below!)

This will effectively replace the EFL's domestic streaming option provided via iFollow and club streaming services.

Wait, what is Sky Sports+?

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

Which games will be live on Sky?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We talk you through all the opening weekend fixtures for the 2023/24 EFL season

Each full weekend of EFL fixtures will see 10 live matches shown - including three Championship, two League One and two League Two matches all broadcast live at 12:30pm on Saturdays.

All opening weekend, final day, and midweek fixtures in the EFL will be shown live, as will all games played on Bank Holidays including Easter, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The matches played in League One and League Two during international breaks will also be available live.

For the first time ever, fans will be also able to watch every match from the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.