Kick It Out end of season report: record level of abuse targeting players

Figures show a record level of abuse across the professional game, grassroots and social media; Kick It Out's reports per incident rate has increased, suggesting fans are becoming less tolerant of discriminatory abuse

Sky Sports News' Chris Reidy breaks down Kick It Out's annual discrimination review, after the charity revealed a record number of reports from the 2023/24 season

Kick It Out received 1,332 reports in the 2023/24 season, the highest number ever received by the anti-discrimination and inclusion charity in a single season.

The organisation has also received more player-specific discriminatory reports in the professional game than ever before, with abuse targeting players soaring by 43 per cent (277 to 395).

The new figures, incorporating reports from across the professional game, grassroots, and social media, represent a 32 per cent rise from the previous year and are over double the 601 received in the 2021/22 season.

Encouragingly, for the fifth season in a row, Kick It Out's reports per incident rate has increased, suggesting fans are becoming less tolerant of discriminatory abuse. The charity received 1.5 reports per incident last season, up from 1.38 the following season.

Following on from a huge increase in the 2022/23 season, reports of sexism and misogyny continue to surge, up by a further 44 per cent (80 to 115).

Last season saw 12 reports of sexist abuse directed towards eight different WSL players, the highest number of professional women players Kick It Out has received reports for in a season.

For the second consecutive season, reports of homophobic mass chanting are down, from 43 in the 21/22 season to 17 this year. This follows a change in the law and updated FA guidance where certain chants have become a chargeable offence.

The data released also revealed:

A 22 per cent increase (111 to 143) in reports of discrimination at youth level (U18s), including a seven-fold rise in abuse in U12s football (4 to 25).

A rise in abuse toward officials in grassroots football, with over twice as many reports of this nature in comparison to last season.

Homophobic reports received from grassroots (down 24 per cent) and professional game (down 9 per cent) both fell. However, LGBTQ+ hate rose sharply online, with reports up from 43 to 65. Reports of transphobia online also climbed by 183 per cent.

A 35 per cent rise in anti-disability insults and language.

Sanjay Bhandari, Kick It Out chair, said: "These figures underline the seriousness of football's discrimination problem, with reports to Kick It Out more than doubling over the past two seasons.

"It's deeply concerning to see how steeply reports are rising. However, we believe this increase can also be attributed to fans becoming less tolerant of discrimination and greater awareness of reporting procedures.

"Encouragingly, we are seeing stronger punishments for racist abuse in recent years, including the toughest ever handed out to a football fan found guilty of racist abuse at a football match earlier this season.

"However, we now need to see better coordination from football authorities and stakeholders to ensure there are positive outcomes for victims of abuse across the game, particularly on social media where too much discriminatory abuse still goes unchallenged."

Sky Sports News has approached X, Meta and Google for comment on statistics relating to their platforms.

