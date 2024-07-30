Joey Barton pleads not guilty to charges of malicious communications; charges relate to reports of alleged malicious communications online in January; the 41-year-old denied charges at Warrington Magistrates’ Court; Barton is now due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on August 27

Former footballer Joey Barton has pleaded not guilty to charges of malicious communications.

The charges relate to reports of alleged malicious communications online, between Monday January 1 and Thursday January 18.

The 41-year-old appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, where he denied the charges.

Barton is now due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on August 27.

Earlier in July, Barton said on his X account he had been charged over posts relating to broadcaster and former England footballer Eni Aluko.

The judge said: "I am granting you conditional bail with one condition that you will not make any mention of Eni Aluko on any social media, and that is either directly or indirectly, or by inference.

"I am imposing that condition to ensure no further offences are created.

"Make sure you are there on time please. If you do not appear, a warrant may be issued."

Aluko, who scored 33 international goals in 102 games, retired from football in 2020 and went on to establish a broadcasting career.

Former Manchester City, Newcastle and QPR midfielder Barton, of Widnes, was sacked last October as manager of League One Bristol Rovers after almost three years in charge, following a run of poor results.