Tony Docherty can 'feel the excitement' ahead of his first Dundee derby

Tony Docherty hopes a strong performance in his first Dundee derby as a manager will set the standard for the rest of Dundee's Scottish Premiership campaign.

They face city rivals United at Tannadice Park on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, in their opening match of the new season.

With the Tangerines back in the top-flight after securing promotion at the first attempt, it will be a new challenge for Docherty as he begins just his second campaign as a manager.

"I think it's brilliant. I've lived here for nearly 20 years so I understand the pulse of the city. I can feel the excitement just driving into work about this derby and it's great to have us both there," he told Sky Sports News.

"I've got great respect for Dundee United as a football club and real respect for Jim Goodwin as a manager.

"I'm just looking forward to us being in that arena again because I know how important that is to the city, but my main concern is Dundee and making sure we progress from last year.

"It's a hugely exciting opening game to the campaign and a campaign which I want to do well in."

The Dens Park side impressed under Docherty last season, securing a top-six finish in their first season back in the Premiership.

With five new signings already in place, he is aiming for even better.

Image: Simon Murray has joined Dundee from Ross County

"This time last year I was sitting and we hadn't qualified for the next stage of the League Cup campaign," he added.

"This season we were the first to qualify, we qualified with 12 points out of 12 and with 18 goals scored and two against.

"For me that's progress and as manager of the football club that's what I'm looking to do, to improve the football club year on year and I think we have certainly done that.

"We'll bring in quality rather than quantity and I think the five that we've brought in are all first-team starters.

"There are imminent arrivals coming into the building, but there's still a month to go in the transfer window and it's important that we recruit not just good players but good people who are going to fit into the dressing room."

