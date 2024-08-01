Craig Shakespeare: Former Leicester manager dies aged 60

Craig Shakespeare passed away peacefully on Thursday morning surrounded by his family; he was assistant coach to Claudio Ranieri at Leicester for their Premier League title-winning season in 2016 and caretaker boss when they reached the Champions League quarter-final a year later

Former Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare has died aged 60.

Shakespeare, who passed away peacefully on Thursday morning surrounded by his family, was diagnosed with cancer last year and said he was receiving treatment.

He was the assistant to Claudio Ranieri for Leicester's Premier League title-winning season in 2016.

Shakespeare took charge of the Foxes the following season after Ranieri's exit and oversaw their famous win over Sevilla to reach the Champions League quarter-final in their maiden outing in the competition.

A statement released on behalf of his family by the League Manager's Association read: "Whilst the family are immensely proud of his footballing achievements as both a player and a coach, to us, his family, he will always primarily be a loving and loved husband, father, son, brother and uncle.

"The loss is devastating to us all and we would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly difficult time as we try to come to terms with, and mourn, the loss of a very special person."

Before Ranieri took over, Shakespeare worked under Nigel Pearson at Leicester as they pulled off 'The Great Escape' in 2015 - the season before their unlikely title win.

"He is without hesitation one of the most wonderfully talented, emotionally understanding, calm, balanced and outrageously funny people I've had the privilege of calling my friend," said Pearson.

"Safe journey to the next destination my wonderful friend. You are loved and admired by us all, and every time we think of you, a smile, smirk, chuckle or memorable occasion will come to us.

"We truly are the lucky ones for having known Shakey."