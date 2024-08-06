Danny Dyer and Josh Widdicombe star as fans of all 92 Premier League and EFL clubs share hopes for 2024/25 season

From Arsenal to Walsall, 92 passionate football fans from each club in the Premier League and EFL, including a few famous faces, have come together to share their hopes for the 2024/25 season.

It comes as new research commissioned by Sky Sports reveals an overwhelming sense of optimism across the football community right in time for kick off.

Stars from the world of sport and entertainment feature alongside Justine Lorriman, the landlady at The Royal Dyche in Burnley, and supporters from Newcastle United's deaf community. Sweeping the length and breadth of the nation, the fans have all shared their hopes, pride and dreams for their club's upcoming season, bought to life in a variety of ways and showcased across Sky's social platforms.

The club-specific fan stories include die-hard West Ham supporter Danny Dyer recording a message of inspiration for new Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui, and cheekily requesting that 'Jules' build the team around future son-in-law Jarrod Bowen. Darts star and Stockport County fan Nathan Aspinall has stepped up to the oche to predict promotion for the Hatters, while Arsenal fan and trailblazing fashion designer Priya Ahluwalia has produced a shirt to show faith in Mikel Arteta's men, stitched with the message "Third time's the charm" as the Gunners once again take aim at the title.

Image: Fashion designer, Priya Ahluwalia, uses her skills to show faith in Arsenal

Meanwhile, comedian Josh Widdicombe has created a video foreseeing that England legend Wayne Rooney will not only seal promotion for Plymouth Argyle, but also become his new best friend and eventually holiday with him.

The campaign follows new research of over 5,000 fans of the 92 clubs which reveals an overwhelming sense of optimism across the leagues, with 65% of fans feeling hopeful going into the 2024/25 season. Supporters of Accrington Stanley (88%), Wrexham (81%) and Stevenage (80%) are among the most positive about this season, feeling optimistic for a promotion push.

Fans of Manchester City (89%) and Arsenal (85%) are unsurprisingly most likely to be hopeful about a strong Premier League season, while Liverpool fans also seem confident that Arne will 'Slot' right in at Anfield (84%). Southampton (36%) have the least optimistic fan base in the topflight, while supporters of Tottenham (61%) were least likely of any 'big six' team to express hope ahead of the new season.

Sky Sports football analyst Jamie Carragher said: "The football pyramid is what makes the game so well loved and competitive in this country. I used to experience that love and tribalism up and down the country first-hand!

"At the heart of it, I'm a fan myself, so to see supporters come together with all their talents is fantastic. It really does show you what football means to so many, and I can't wait for it to all kick off now."

The research also shows the huge range of emotions football elicits for fans with excitement (56%), anticipation (40%) and hope (36%) topping the list. A quarter of fans surveyed feel that the sport gives them happiness, with a further 21% stating it gives them a sense of community.

More than one in 20 supporters (6%) believe football is the most important thing in their life - even when compared to their family members, work, or chances of romance. Perhaps that's why 13% admit they'd skip a first date to watch their beloved football team.

As part of the campaign, Sky Sports has also produced a video telling the story of all 92 fans narrated by presenter and football personality, Chelcee Grimes, which is available to watch on YouTube, Instagram, X and TikTok. Supporters will also be able to get a closer look at the creations from their respective clubs as each team's fan story will be released on Sky Sports' social media channels up to Wednesday 14th August.

*Premier League and League Two stories coming soon!

With the EFL season kicking off this week, the soon to launch Sky Sports+ will bring more football to fans than ever before, with supporters across the leagues able to watch their club at least 20 times this season. And once again, Sky Sports will be the home of the Premier League, with 128 games being broadcast live and exclusively throughout the season.

