Jermaine Jenas: Match Of The Day pundit sacked by BBC after 'complaints about behaviour'

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC; the 41-year-old has been dropped after an internal investigation into 'complaints about behaviour'; Jenas regularly appeared on The One Show and Match Of The Day programmes

Thursday 22 August 2024 18:03, UK

Jermaine Jenas has been dropped by the BBC
Former footballer Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC.

The broadcaster has confirmed he is "no longer part" of The One Show's "presenting line-up".

Jenas, 41, has also been dropped from his punditry and presenting duties on football highlights programme Match Of The Day, Match of the Day 2 and Radio 5 Live.

The BBC reported that his contract was terminated earlier this week due to alleged issues relating to workplace behaviour.

It also reported the termination followed allegations involving digital communications such as texts, which were raised with the corporation a few weeks ago.

In an email to employees, the BBC said: "I wanted to let you know that Jermaine Jenas is no longer working for the BBC."

As news of the sacking broke, Jenas was presenting a drive time programme on talkSPORT radio with fellow former footballer Jermaine Pennant.

He last presented The One Show in mid-July, and last appeared on Match of the Day in May.

Jenas made his footballing debut aged 17 for Nottingham Forest, and went on to play for Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers, also making 21 appearances for England, scoring once.

The midfielder moved into punditry and presenting on the BBC and BT Sport after retiring from professional football in 2016.

The father-of-four joined The One Show in 2020 as a stand-in co-host following the departure of Matt Baker, and he was made a permanent fixture the following year.

His agency MC Saatchi said it no longer represents him.

