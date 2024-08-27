Joey Barton: Trial date set for Joey Barton over malicious tweets charge involving Eni Aluko

Former footballer and manager Joey Barton pleaded not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday to the charges; they centre on posts made on social media site X towards ex-Chelsea and England forward Eni Aluko; the trail date is set for 2025

A trial date has been set for former footballer Joey Barton, who is accused of sending malicious communications to pundit Eni Aluko.

Barton, 41, pleaded not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday to a charge of conveying an indecent or offensive message, for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety, between January 3 and 8, in connection with posts on social media site X that he made about ex-Chelsea and England forward Aluko.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle and QPR midfielder, wearing a dark checked jacket with a shirt and tie, also spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

Recorder of Liverpool Andrew Menary KC said a three-day trial would be held on May 19 next year.

He granted Barton bail, with a condition not to make any mention of Aluko on any social media.

The hearing, which lasted about 10 minutes, dealt with administrative matters ahead of the trial.

Barton tweeted after Aluko and Lucy Ward appeared as ITV pundits for an FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Everton on January 4, allegedly comparing them to serial killers Fred and Rose West.

In a follow-up tweet, he compared Aluko to Joseph Stalin and Pol Pot, an earlier court hearing was told.

Aluko scored 33 international goals in 102 England games before retiring in 2020 and establishing a broadcasting career.

Barton, of Widnes, Cheshire, was sacked last October as manager of League One Bristol Rovers after almost three years in charge, following a run of poor results.