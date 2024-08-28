Behind The Whistle: Former Premier League referee Chris Foy explains the latest EFL decisions

In Behind the Whistle, former Premier League referee Chris Foy goes through a selection of key match decisions from the latest action in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.

Behind the Whistle aims to give supporters of EFL clubs an insight into the decision-making considerations and also clarification of certain calls to provide an understanding of how the laws of the game are interpreted.

As part of a regular feature on Sky Sports following the conclusion of a matchday, Foy will be here to run you through some refereeing matters in the EFL…

Image: Bristol City took the lead against Coventry through a Goerge Tanner volley

Incident: Goal scored - possible foul (Bristol City)

Decision: Goal awarded (Bristol City)

Foy says: "As the shot is fired towards goal by the Bristol City player on the edge of the penalty box, another Bristol City player is lying down on the ground directly in front of the goalkeeper.

"Although the ball flies into the top corner at speed, Bristol City's No 16 is clearly laid between the legs of the goalkeeper and making contact with him. This clearly impacts and prevents the goalkeeper from being able to move and attempt to make a save.



"The offside position and clear impact on the goalkeeper's ability to attempt a save mean that the correct decision would have been to disallow the goal."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Plymouth go down to nine men after Frederick Habib Yambapou Issaka is shown a straight red card for a high challenge

Incident: Possible red card, serious foul play (Plymouth Argyle)

Decision: Red card (Plymouth Argyle)

Foy says: "The decision to show Plymouth Argyle's No 35 a direct red card here is the correct one as the tackle is made with speed and intensity, and he makes contact with excessive force.

"Whilst Plymouth Argyle's No 35 is making a challenge for the ball, QPR's No 22 clearly plays the ball first, and the Plymouth No 35 arrives with a late, high and forceful contact.

"Due to the speed and because of the subsequent high force of the tackle, the referee has no choice here but to show the straight red card for serious foul play as this challenge clearly endangers the safety of an opponent."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luton Town were awarded a free-kick for this foul on the edge of the box during their Sky Bet Championship game against Preston North End

Incident: Possible penalty, foul (Luton Town)

Decision: No penalty, foul outside the box (Luton Town)

Foy says: "This clip highlights the importance of referee movement as a free-kick is correctly awarded to Luton Town for a foul right on the edge of the penalty area.

"Although Luton's No 11 falls inside the box, it is where the foul contact is made that matters, and this was outside the area. For offences such as this, the position of the first point of consequential contact is the moment the foul occurs, whereas for holding offences, the foul is awarded not where the holding offence starts, but where it finishes.

"Because the referee gets himself into a good position, he clearly identifies that the point of contact of the foul is outside and correctly awards just a free-kick."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stevenage had this goal disallowed during their Sky Bet League One game against Burton Albion

Incident: Goal scored, possible foul (Stevenage)

Decision: Goal disallowed (Stevenage)

Foy says: "On original viewing, it may seem that the decision to disallow this Stevenage goal is slightly harsh, however, when reviewed on the footage, it is clear that this is a good decision from the officials.

"As the ball is floated towards the back post, Stevenage's No 5 jumps early and clearly places both his hands on the back of the Burton Albion No 6, not only preventing the defender from jumping, but also gaining extra elevation in his own jump.

"This action gives him an unfair advantage on his opponent and the referee was correct to disallow the goal."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Peterborough United were awarded a penalty for this foul in their Sky Bet League One fixture against Exeter City

Incident: Possible penalty, foul (Peterborough United)



Decision: Penalty awarded (Peterborough United)

Foy says: "The fitness levels and speed of the referee here provide him with the best possible opportunity to make the correct decision, as Peterborough's No 17 goes down under a challenge from the Exeter City goalkeeper.

"As the referee moves across to the left just before the contact is made, he has a clear sight of the collision and can correctly see that the goalkeeper does not make any contact with the ball.

"The Exeter goalkeeper commits to a challenge and inherits the risk of being penalised if it is mistimed. Peterborough's No 17 gets to the ball first, followed by clear contact from the goalkeeper, therefore the referee correctly points to the spot."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Notts County scored this goal in their Sky Bet League Two encounter against Grimsby Town

Incident: Goal scored, possible offside (Notts County)

Decision: Goal awarded (Notts County)

Foy says: "The challenge for the assistant with making this judgement is that there are three attacking players who need to be considered in the centre of the box as the cross is played, yet the only player that ultimately matters, in this case, is Notts County's No 29 as he is the player to have the final touch before the ball enters the goal.

"Just as the cross is sent in, the Notts County No 11 is in an offside position but drops back and does not get involved with the play in any way. Because of this reverse crossover situation, it is difficult for the officials to then identify that Notts County No 29 was also in an offside position at the point of the cross.

"The correct decision in this case would be offside against Notts County's No 29 and to disallow the goal."