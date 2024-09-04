'I couldn't Watch!' - Tom from Southampton Wins £1,000,000 Super 6 Jackpot!

Tom from Southampton correctly predicted all six scorelines from last weekend’s fixtures to become a millionaire for free with Super 6!

Imagine winning ONE MILLION POUNDS for free? Well, Tom from Southampton no longer has to imagine!

He correctly predicted six correct scores from the Premier League fixtures last weekend to make himself a millionaire.

On Sunday evening, Tom received the call of a lifetime to confirm he was indeed the Super 6 Jackpot winner after Liverpool's thrashing of Man Utd at Old Trafford.

Take a look at the incredible predictions Tom predicted in order to bag himself a million quid for free, and how many Super 6 players predicted these results respectively:

Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa (471,249 players)

Everton 2-3 Bournemouth (1,097 players))

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves (300,806 players)

West Ham 1-3 Man City (489,487 players)

Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham (166,836 players)

Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool (34,688 players)

It looked like it might have been all over for Tom in the 87th minute in Merseyside, with Everton leading by two goals against Bournemouth. The Cherries had other ideas, and pulled off a miraculous late comeback by netting three goals in 10 minutes to snatch a famous 3-2 win at Goodison Park, ensuring Tom stayed in the hunt for the million!

It truly was a heart-in-the-mouth moment when Dominik Szoboszlai squandered a chance to make it 4-0 to Liverpool. Mohamed Salah agreed with Roy Keane on Sky Sports that it could have been five or six goals for Liverpool, but to Tom's luck, the score remained 3-0 and that meant he was a million pounds richer.

He was actually so nervous that he couldn't watch Man Utd vs Liverpool, following the conclusion of Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham!

Tom also informed the Super 6 team that he may spend the money on buying a house for his family and taking his kids on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday!

Image: Tom from Southampton made himself a millionaire for free with Super 6. Could you be the next big winner?

