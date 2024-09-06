 Skip to content

Chelsea: Behdad Eghbali's Clearlake Capital open to buying Todd Boehly's shareholding amid reported fallout

Chelsea majority owners Clearlake Capital remain committed to the club and will not sell any of their 62 per cent shareholding; Todd Boehly is believed to be considering selling his shares just over two years after he was the public face of the consortium that bought Chelsea

Kaveh Solhekol

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter

Friday 6 September 2024 22:16, UK

Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly
Image: Behdad Eghbali (left) and Todd Boehly (right) purchased Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in May 2022

Clearlake Capital are open to buying out Todd Boehly but they will not sell their own shares in Chelsea.

Chelsea majority owners Clearlake are understood to remain totally committed to the club and will not sell any of their 62 per cent shareholding amid reports the investors are in talks about buying each other out.

Boehly is believed to be considering selling his shares just over two years after he was the public face of the consortium that bought the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Speaking last month, Gary Neville said Chelsea have promise - but face big challenges

According to Bloomberg, the relationship between co-owners Behdad Eghbali - the co-founder of Clearlake - and Boehly has deteriorated in recent months and both sides are assessing their options.

Sky Sports News understands Eghbali and Clearlake will not sell any of their 61.5 per cent shareholding under any circumstances.

Trending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

They are not in talks about selling shares and they are not under any pressure to sell.

If other investors want to sell their shares then Clearlake are open to buying their shares.

Also See:

Sky Sports News understand relations between Eghbali and Boehly can be described as professional.

Todd Boehly (left) and Behdad Eghbali
Image: Boehly and Eghbali have helped to fund over £1bn of spending in the transfer window

Boehly was in the Clearlake box before the opening game of the season against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Clearlake believe that, after a period of upheaval, they now have the right structure and squad in place to take the club back to the top.

Chelsea's ownership structure means that all key decisions have had to be signed off by all the owners, including Boehly.

How Boehly and Clearlake grabbed the headlines

  • May 2022 - Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital complete £4.25bn takeover from Roman Abramovich
  • Summer 2022 - Boehly becomes interim sporting director and Chelsea spend £278.4m in transfer window
  • September 2022 - Thomas Tuchel is sacked, with Graham Potter appointed at a cost of £21.5m
  • January 2023 - Chelsea spent £323.3m in the window, breaking the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez for £106.8m
  • April 2023 - Potter is sacked after winning just 12 of his 31 games, with Frank Lampard place in interim charge
  • May 2023 - Mauricio Pochettino is appointed as head coach after Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League
  • Summer 2023 - Chelsea spent £434.5m on new players, again breaking the British transfer record by paying £115m for Moises Caicedo
  • February 2024 - Chelsea lose the Carabao Cup final in extra-time to an injury-riddled Liverpool
  • May 2024 - Pochettino leads Chelsea back into Europe but departs by mutual consent just days later
  • June 2024 - Enzo Maresca is chosen as Pochettino's replacement as Chelsea spend another £219.6m in the window
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton is ONE MILLION POUNDS richer after correctly predicting six scorelines!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream the Premier League and 1000+ EFL games this season with NOW!