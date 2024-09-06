Chelsea: Behdad Eghbali's Clearlake Capital open to buying Todd Boehly's shareholding amid reported fallout

Clearlake Capital are open to buying out Todd Boehly but they will not sell their own shares in Chelsea.

Chelsea majority owners Clearlake are understood to remain totally committed to the club and will not sell any of their 62 per cent shareholding amid reports the investors are in talks about buying each other out.

Boehly is believed to be considering selling his shares just over two years after he was the public face of the consortium that bought the club.

According to Bloomberg, the relationship between co-owners Behdad Eghbali - the co-founder of Clearlake - and Boehly has deteriorated in recent months and both sides are assessing their options.

Sky Sports News understands Eghbali and Clearlake will not sell any of their 61.5 per cent shareholding under any circumstances.

They are not in talks about selling shares and they are not under any pressure to sell.

If other investors want to sell their shares then Clearlake are open to buying their shares.

Sky Sports News understand relations between Eghbali and Boehly can be described as professional.

Image: Boehly and Eghbali have helped to fund over £1bn of spending in the transfer window

Boehly was in the Clearlake box before the opening game of the season against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Clearlake believe that, after a period of upheaval, they now have the right structure and squad in place to take the club back to the top.

Chelsea's ownership structure means that all key decisions have had to be signed off by all the owners, including Boehly.

