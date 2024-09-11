Kick It Out: Over half of women have experienced sexism at football

Kick It Out launch campaign targeting sexism and misogyny in football; Research of 1,502 women fans shows over half have experienced sexism at a game; Findings show younger women, ethnic minorities and LGBTQ+ fans are significantly more likely to experience sexism

Kick It Out has released an eye-opening video showcasing the challenges and sexism women face in football

Kick It Out has found that over half (52 per cent) of female fans have experienced sexist behaviour or language during a football matchday as the charity launches a campaign to combat sexism and misogyny in the game.

The vast majority (85 per cent) of 1,502 women and non-binary fans surveyed by Kick It Out also said they had never reported sexist or misogynistic abuse, with many saying it was because they didn't think it would be taken seriously or make a difference.

Although 77 per cent of women said they felt safe when attending matches, almost one in four said they felt unsafe at games. The research overwhelmingly found that underrepresented groups, including ethnic minorities, LGBTQ and disabled fans, as well as younger supporters, were more likely to feel unsafe on matchdays and experience sexism in a football setting.

Key stats:

77 per cent of women said they felt safe when attending matches but one in four said they felt unsafe at games

42 per cent of surveyed fans said they had experienced sexist behaviour

60 per cent of women had heard sexist behaviour dismissed as banter while almost half 48 per cent of women had witnessed or experienced sexist language in a football setting

Four in 10 stated that their experience has improved over time, and many found going to football a joyful experience

43 per cent stated that stadiums aren't providing facilities that would enable a fully inclusive experience for fans

Hollie Varney, Kick It Out COO, said: "Football needs to step up to ensure sexism is taken seriously and that women feel safe and confident to report discrimination.

"We've seen reports of sexism to Kick It Out increase significantly in recent seasons. Reports include women telling us about hearing sexist and lewd chants at matches, having their opinions dismissed or questioned simply because of their gender, and seeing officials and physios targeted with misogynistic abuse.

"As part of this campaign, we want to show male fans how they can challenge sexist behaviour when they see it and ensure women fans know that sexist and misogynistic behaviour is discrimination and can be reported.

"There have been encouraging examples over the past couple of seasons where clubs have taken positive and decisive action to deal with sexist behaviour, such as bans, arrests, and referrals to Kick It Out's Fan Education team. But it's clear from the research that clubs and governing bodies need to do more to build trust with women supporters."

The campaign, supported by Her Game Too and White Ribbon, will focus on challenging and reporting sexism following a marked increase in reports of sexism and misogyny to Kick It Out over the last two seasons.

The study, which surveyed regular match-going fans, found that 42 per cent had experienced sexist behaviour, including being questioned on their knowledge of the rules, wolf-whistling, and constant badgering or harassment. Some fans surveyed also reported experiencing inappropriate touching, physical violence and sexual assault on a matchday.

Six in 10 (60 per cent) of women had heard sexist behaviour dismissed as banter while almost half (48 per cent) of women had witnessed or experienced sexist language in a football setting, such as in the stands, on public transport on the way to a match, or at a drinking/eating establishment.

Of those who had experienced or witnessed sexist language, 53 per cent had been told they should be elsewhere, 46 per cent had received lewd requests and 27 per cent had heard sexually aggressive language.

The research also showed that fans have noticed a positive shift in their experience at matchdays over the years, with four in 10 stating that their experience has improved over time, and many found going to football a joyful experience

But four in 10 (43 per cent) also stated that stadiums aren't providing facilities that would enable a fully inclusive experience for fans, such as access to sanitary facilities, female staff in stadiums and limited or no access to female or relevant size options in the club shop.

The study also underlined the importance of football clubs and authorities acting on reports of sexism with many women saying they would not feel safe calling it out.

Most women who had reported sexism and were satisfied with the outcome said it was because the perpetrator was punished for their actions. Similarly, most women who were unsatisfied with the outcome of reporting sexism said it was because no action was taken, underlining the importance of reporting leading to positive outcomes.