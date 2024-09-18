Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount back in Manchester United training after injury

Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount have returned to Manchester United training.

Both players have been out with hamstring injuries, but are now stepping up their recovery ahead of a return to action.

Hojlund is yet to play this season after picking up his problem during a pre-season game against Arsenal.

Image: Mason Mount had a promising start to the season before his injury

Mount, meanwhile, started United's first two games of the Premier League season before being withdrawn at half-time of last month's defeat at Brighton.

United return to action on Saturday for their Premier League trip to Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

Erik ten Hag's side approach the game in fine scoring form after bouncing back from a humbling league defeat to Liverpool by beating Southampton 3-0 on Saturday lunchtime before trouncing Barnsley 7-0 to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

United are 10th in the league table after four games, with two defeats and two victories to their name.

