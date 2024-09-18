 Skip to content

Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount back in Manchester United training after injury

Manchester United have welcomed Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount back into the fold as they step up their recovery from hamstring injuries; Hojlund is yet to feature this season after picking up the injury in pre-season, while Mount has been out since the end of August

Wednesday 18 September 2024 19:16, UK

Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Man Utd
Image: Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount are stepping up their respective recoveries from injury

Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount have returned to Manchester United training.

Both players have been out with hamstring injuries, but are now stepping up their recovery ahead of a return to action.

Hojlund is yet to play this season after picking up his problem during a pre-season game against Arsenal.

Mason Mount dribbles clear of Kaoru Mitoma
Image: Mason Mount had a promising start to the season before his injury

Mount, meanwhile, started United's first two games of the Premier League season before being withdrawn at half-time of last month's defeat at Brighton.

United return to action on Saturday for their Premier League trip to Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

Erik ten Hag's side approach the game in fine scoring form after bouncing back from a humbling league defeat to Liverpool by beating Southampton 3-0 on Saturday lunchtime before trouncing Barnsley 7-0 to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round tie between Manchester United and Barnsley

United are 10th in the league table after four games, with two defeats and two victories to their name.

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures

Crystal Palace (A) - Premier League - Saturday September 21 - live on Sky Sports

FC Twente (H) - Europa League - Wednesday September 25

Tottenham (H) - Premier League - Sunday September 29 - live on Sky Sports

FC Porto (A) - Europa League - Thursday October 3

Aston Villa (A) - Premier League - Sunday October 6 - live on Sky Sports

Brentford (H) - Premier League - Saturday October 19

