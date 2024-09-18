Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount back in Manchester United training after injury

Manchester United have welcomed Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount back into the fold as they step up their recovery from hamstring injuries; Hojlund is yet to feature this season after picking up the injury in pre-season, while Mount has been out since the end of August
Wednesday 18 September 2024 19:16, UK
Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount have returned to Manchester United training.
Both players have been out with hamstring injuries, but are now stepping up their recovery ahead of a return to action.
Hojlund is yet to play this season after picking up his problem during a pre-season game against Arsenal.
Mount, meanwhile, started United's first two games of the Premier League season before being withdrawn at half-time of last month's defeat at Brighton.
United return to action on Saturday for their Premier League trip to Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.
Erik ten Hag's side approach the game in fine scoring form after bouncing back from a humbling league defeat to Liverpool by beating Southampton 3-0 on Saturday lunchtime before trouncing Barnsley 7-0 to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.
United are 10th in the league table after four games, with two defeats and two victories to their name.
Crystal Palace (A) - Premier League - Saturday September 21 - live on Sky Sports
FC Twente (H) - Europa League - Wednesday September 25
Tottenham (H) - Premier League - Sunday September 29 - live on Sky Sports
FC Porto (A) - Europa League - Thursday October 3
Aston Villa (A) - Premier League - Sunday October 6 - live on Sky Sports
Brentford (H) - Premier League - Saturday October 19