 Skip to content
Analysis

Premier League Predictions & best bets: Tyler Dibling gives Southampton hope against Bournemouth

Watch Bournemouth vs Southampton live on Sky Sports on Monday Night Football from 6.30pm; kick-off 8pm

Lewis Jones

Football Journalist

Sunday 29 September 2024 22:16, UK

Our football betting expert Jones Knows is back to provide his insight on Monday Night Football.

Bournemouth vs Southampton, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs Southampton
Image: Bournemouth vs Southampton, live on Sky Sports

When there is Tyler Dibling, there is hope for Southampton this season.

We might just be looking at the next superstar in English football based on his early output.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the Premier League match between Southampton and Ipswich

The 18-year-old academy product wowed on debut against Manchester United, bamboozling Diogo Dalot who made four fouls against him, including one to win Saints a penalty.

He then scored the first goal of his career in the 1-1 draw with Ipswich and created another big moment for Cameron Archer, who hit the post with a wasteful finish.

Trending

Bournemouth
Southampton

Monday 30th September 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

His attacking output and the way he moves with the ball reminds me of Jack Grealish - and he draws fouls like him too, winning eight fouls in his two Premier League starts.

Also See:

His opposite number Milos Kerkez might be in for a tricky evening and looks a spot of value to be carded at 9/2 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Jones Knows' best bets of the weekend...

Jones Knows' Profit & Loss record 24/25

Best Bet singles (1 unit) Best Bet treble (1 unit) Total P+L
Matchday One -2.10 -1 -3.10
Matchday Two +1 -1 -3.10
Matchday Three -3,00 -1 -7.10
Matchday Four +3.90 +11 +7.80
Matchday Five -2 -1 +4.80
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Stream Sky Sports with NOW!