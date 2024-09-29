WSL round-up: Arsenal struggle to get past Leicester, wasteful Man City keep up perfect start with Brighton win

Image: Manchester City's Khadija Shaw celebrates

Manchester City secured their first win of the 2024/25 WSL season thanks to Khadija Shaw's effort on the brink of half-time - but they should have added many, many more.

Lauren Hemp looked the most likely avenue for the hosts throughout the first half and it was down her left wing that the goal stemmed from.

Full-back Kerstin Casparij raced onto a pass from Hemp before firing her cross into the box where Shaw was waiting to tap the ball home.

City had a total of 23 attempts on goal but lacked a cutting edge in the final third to extend their lead. Gareth Taylor will be thankful that it did not cost his team on this occasion.

Image: Grace Clinton's goal came against her former club

Everton needed to show something more than the character they lacked in last weekend's 4-0 hammering at Brighton when Man Utd visited Merseyside on Sunday, but got off to the worst possible start when Grace Clinton netted a fourth-minute opener.

Justine Vanhaevermat's awful blind pass across her own backline allowed the 21-year-old to stride through and score against her former club, though Inma Gabarro soon forced a goal-line clearance from a corner as Everton looked to level.

That was near enough the Spanish midfielder's final involvement in the game before she was left on the floor following a routine jostle with Leah Galton and was stretchered off with a nasty looking leg injury.

Everton held their own without ever overly stretching Phallon Tullis-Joyce after that, with Man Utd comfortable in keeping up their 100-per-cent record.

But having shipped nine across two games against the Red Devils last season, this was at least a stepping stone for Brian Sorensen's side.

Arsenal secured their first WSL win of the season but they were made to work extremely hard by resilient Leicester.

Frida Maanum's 55th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides in a goal that came from an error by Catherine Bott.

The defender's under-hit back pass was picked up by Alessia Russo, who produced a superb pass to leave Maanum with a tap in.

Arsenal dominated possession for the majority of the game but found Leicester difficult to break down. Leicester had chances of their own too.

Jutta Rantala smashed a strike against the bar in the first half before Janice Cayman and Shana Chossenotte both spurned clear-cut chances to equalise late on as the Gunners held on for all three points.

The win sees Arsenal move up to fourth, while Leicester, who can take plenty from their performance against Jonas Eidevall's side, are eighth.

Image: Bethany England scores a second for Spurs

Beth England snatched Tottenham a last-minute 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, in a game both sides led in the closing stages.

Spurs had taken an early lead when Eveliina Summanen scored from the penalty spot, and were 12 minutes away from keeping up their 100-per-cent start until substitute Adriana Leon beat Becky Spencer with a classy finish.

The hosts had dominated most of the game without regularly testing Spencer, but beat her for the second time in 10 minutes when Rachel Daly glanced home a deep cross.

Just as it looked like the result had been turned on its head, Amanda Nilden's excellent commitment to keep in an overhit cross turned into the perfect assist for England, who stooped to nod home a 95th-minute equaliser at the near post.

Image: West Ham's Riko Ueki celebrates scoring a late equaliser against Liverpool

West Ham earned their first WSL point of the new season after Riko Ueki's late headed equaliser rescued a 1-1 home draw against Liverpool.

Olivia Smith's first goal for Liverpool - a curling seventh-minute strike - put the Reds into an early lead.

The Reds looked on course for their first WSL win of the season but Liverpool goalkeeper Rachael Laws failed to deal with a cross and Ueki took advantage to flick an 85th-minute header into an empty net.

The visitors pushed for a winner and West Ham needed a fine stoppage-time save from goalkeeper Kinga Szemik to deny Taylor Hinds to ensure the Hammers secured a draw.