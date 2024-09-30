 Skip to content

Women's Super League fixture conflict: Chelsea vs Man United postponed after "player welfare" concerns

Chelsea's Women's Super League clash with Manchester United, set for October 6, has been postponed due to its proximity with their Champions League group-stage opener against Real Madrid on October 8; the club say they have "raised concerns regarding player welfare"

Monday 30 September 2024 14:43, UK

Chelsea's WSL fixture against Man United has been postponed
Image: Chelsea's WSL fixture against Man United has been postponed

Chelsea's Women's Super League meeting with Manchester United has been postponed over player welfare concerns.

The WSL champions are set to host Real Madrid in a Champions League group-stage opener at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday October 8, two days after the United clash was scheduled to take place.

Chelsea released a statement on Sunday confirming the postponement, expressing "extreme disappointment" at the circumstances.

Chelsea
Image: Chelsea were due to play Man Utd on October 6, but that match has been moved

It read: "We regret to inform supporters that our Women's Super League fixture against Manchester United at Kingsmeadow on Sunday, October 6 has been postponed.

"In light of the proximity between the two fixtures, the club raised its concerns regarding player welfare with the relevant parties. Numerous discussions have since taken place in an attempt to find an amicable solution to this scheduling conflict between the league and UEFA.

"Despite our best efforts to seek alternative options which would allow us to play both matches safely, these have been unsuccessful.

"We are extremely disappointed with the outcome but wish to reiterate that player welfare and the impact on our supporters are of the utmost importance to us."

A statement from the Women's Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL), the independent entity that oversees the top two tiers of English women's football, read: "Due to the scheduling of Chelsea's first UWCL group-stage game, the BWSL game between Chelsea and Manchester United, due to take place on Sunday, October 6, has been postponed.

"We apologise for any inconvenience to fans. In this instance, we have to put player welfare first and we will announce a new date for the fixture in due course.

"We thank the clubs and Sky Sports for their understanding as we work on a resolution."

Chelsea Women Supporters Group and Chelsea Pride released a joint statement saying: "Player welfare must always come first, and the club made the right choice to protect the players.

"But the late decision has had a significant impact on supporters. Many fans, including those from Manchester United, have faced significant financial losses for non-refundable travel and accommodation.

Nathalie Bjorn celebrates scoring Chelsea's fifth
Image: Chelsea put seven past Crystal Palace on Friday night to move top of the WSL

"This was an entirely avoidable situation and demonstrates a lack of professionalism within the league. We demand accountability for these actions and call for immediate steps to prevent a recurrence."

Seven-time champions Chelsea have won both their opening matches in the WSL this season and will continue their campaign at Arsenal on October 12.

United are level on points with Chelsea, having also triumphed in their first two fixtures. They next face Tottenham on October 13, live on Sky Sports.

Manchester United Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women

Sunday 13th October 11:30am Kick off 12:30pm
