Women's Super League: Man City cruise past West Ham, Arsenal frustrated by stubborn Everton

Man City claim WSL top spot

Image: Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring Man City's opener with Jill Roord

Much-changed Manchester City warmed up for Wednesday's Champions League group-stage game against European heavyweights Barcelona with a routine 2-0 victory over West Ham.

A goal either side of the break earned a second WSL win of the season and was enough to lift City to the summit, usurping Chelsea, whose meeting with Manchester United was postponed.

Lauren Hemp fired the opener in the 10th minute, latching onto Mary Fowler's threaded pass and using clever feet to sidestep two Hammers defenders before beating Kinga Szemik.

Image: Jill Roord started her first game for Man City since overcoming an ACL injury

City pressed for a second, with Hemp guilty of spurning several opportunities, before Bunny Shaw's arrival from the bench provided the impetus they needed to put the game to bed.

Shaw, protected by Gareth Taylor given what's to come in the week ahead, entered the action in the 69th minute and City scored a game-killing second moments later.

The forward drove to the byline before standing up a pinpoint cross towards strike partner Fowler, who towered above Li Mengwen to plant a header inside the near post.

City will no doubt face sterner tests, but Taylor can be satisfied with a professional showing and take comfort from being able to name Jill Roord in his starting XI for the first time since January.

Arsenal held by stubborn Toffees

Image: Frida Maanum was Arsenal's greatest threat

Arsenal's frustrating start to the season continued as they were held to a goalless draw by Everton in front of a crowd of over 25,000 at Emirates Stadium - the first time the Toffees have earned a point against Arsenal since 2009.

Frida Maanum was a constant threat, with the Norwegian racking up seven shots throughout the game, but a majestic defensive display from the visitors kept Arsenal at bay.

That was best illustrated by the fact the Gunners' 21 shots - five on target - combined to generate an expected goals value of just 0.74.

Substitute Caitlin Foord had arguably the best chance of the game in the 90th minute when she struck the crossbar after being picked out by Lia Walti's cross, but Courtney Brosnan's valuable clean sheet remained in tact.

Hobinger inspires thrilling Liverpool win

Image: Liverpool's Marie Hobinger scored a free-kick and a last-minute penalty to beat Spurs

Marie Hobinger was the hero as Liverpool edged a thrilling encounter with Tottenham 3-2, scoring two wonderfully executed set-pieces.

Cornelia Kapocs despatched a fine opener, catching Becky Spencer off her line, before the Reds scored the first of two own-goals via the boot of Taylor Hinds to give Spurs a route back into the game.

Hobinger's unstoppable free-kick came next and just as Liverpool were beginning to assert some dominance, Clare Hunt tricked her way into the box to fire against Gemma Bonner, who could do nothing but turn into her own net.

With the game poised at 2-2, Matt Beard's side looked destined for a point. They had scored all four goals and were struggling to create much clear cut from open play.

The luck they needed arrived in second-half stoppage time, when Ash Neville lent on Sophie Roman Haug inside the box, at the cost of a penalty. Hobinger stepped up to convert a composed spot-kick and end a dramatic tie in Liverpool's favour.

They rise to fifth, while Spurs slip to seventh.

Palace off the mark with priceless first win

Image: Annabel Blanchard scored Crystal Palace's first two WSL goals

Crystal Palace recorded their first win since promotion to the WSL as they beat Leicester 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Laura Kaminski's side had suffered a baptism of fire after stepping up from the Championship, with an opening 4-0 defeat at Tottenham followed by a chastening 7-0 loss at home to reigning champions Chelsea.

But that all changed on Sunday afternoon thanks to a double from England U19 international Annabel Blanchard.

The first half passed without a shot on target for either side, but the tempo increased in the second - and Palace were in front within 10 minutes of the restart when Blanchard delivered their first top-flight goal after a neat one-two with Katie Stengel.

Shortly afterwards, Ruby Mace tripped Lexi Potter in the box, with Blanchard striking to the left as Janina Leitzig dived to the right to wrap up three precious points. The Foxes' winless WSL run extends to 11 games as a result.