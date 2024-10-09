Premier League quiz: Test your knowledge of all-time league positions

Could you draw every current Premier League club's league positions since 1995?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under pressure with his side languishing in 14th spot on eight points after seven games - their fewest points at this stage in a campaign since 1989/90, when they finished 13th.

In contrast, rivals Liverpool are leading the way under Arne Slot and have increasingly emerged as potential title challengers, alongside Manchester City and Arsenal - having won their first Premier League crown in 2019/20.

But could you draw your club's league positions over the past 31 seasons? How close would you be to perfection? Indeed, could you draw every club's league positions during that period?

From the teams that have dominated the upper rungs throughout the Premier League era to those that have risen from the depths, or nosedived into the fourth tier and bounced back, it's time to test your knowledge.

Continue the line on the chart below to draw every season-ending league position from 1995 through to last season and use the arrow button to scroll through all 20 current Premier League teams.

We've given you a headstart, providing the season-ending positions in 1993 and 1994.

Don't worry if you make a mistake, just tap or click on the incorrect point to amend it. Hit 'I'm done!' when you're happy and see how your knowledge fares...