Gareth Southgate: Former England manager announces he will not go back into coaching within the next year amid Man Utd links

Gareth Southgate has announced he will not return to coaching within the next year, amid links to the Manchester United job.

The former England manager, who left his role after losing to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, has been linked to the Old Trafford role, with United yet to clarify Erik ten Hag's position at the club following a poor start to the season.

United's hierarchy - including minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe - met for a seven-hour meeting in London on Tuesday in a routine event - with Ten Hag's future on the agenda.

Speaking at a European Club Association event in Athens, Southgate distanced himself from taking over at Old Trafford.

"I won't coach in the next year, for sure. I'm certain of that," he said.

"I need to give myself time to make good decisions. When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time."

What is the latest on Ten Hag's future?

United have not made an approach to Thomas Tuchel with Ten Hag on a brief holiday after the club's executive committee met.

Ten Hag, as is usual during the international break along with players not representing their countries, has taken a few days off to recharge and is expecting to still be in charge at Old Trafford at the end of the international break.

He is under the impression that he retains the backing of the club's hierarchy and has not been informed any differently.

Tuchel, who United progressed the furthest with in the summer in regard to possibly replacing Ten Hag during a strategic review, has not received any formal communication yet to take over at Old Trafford.

Discussions with him had reached the stage of negotiating financials before it broke down and United decided they already had the best available manager in position.

'No news is good news for Ten Hag'

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

"As far as Ten Hag is concerned, no news is good news.

"Manchester United's perspective on what happened [on Tuesday] is that this was a routine meeting. The meeting was held at the headquarters of INEOS, who are now in charge of all football operations.

"Of course, there's been a lot of media focus on the meeting around Ten Hag's future. Lots of things were discussed apart from Ten Hag, like the redevelopment of Old Trafford, commercial and sponsorship deals and accounts.

"The meeting went on for quite a long time. It started around 9.30am as Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrived with Sir Dave Brailsford. Also in attendance was Dan Ashworth, Omar Berrada, Jean-Claude Blanc. Joel Glazer and Jason Wilcox were also expected to attend.

"We didn't see anyone leaving until around 4.45pm, when Blanc left by the front door. I think a decision was made that Sir Jim Ratcliffe should leave by the back exit because there were so many people here.

"The meeting went on for almost seven hours. I think if you want to be a conspiracy theorist, you may say, 'Why did the meeting go on for so long?'

"But the sense I get is, at the moment, no news is good news for Ten Hag. Of course, if a decision has been made that Ten Hag should be replaced, the media are not going to be the first people who are going to be told - that would be done in the right way.

"I am getting no indication that that kind of decision was made today, and for the time being, I'm being told that it's business as usual."

Carra: Ten Hag has been 'hung out to dry'

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:



"He'll probably find it tough to get to the next international break as the manager, but if the results turn of course he will.

"At Man Utd it's not just about results, for a long time it's been about performances. A lot of the time when they get results, it feels a little bit fortunate in some ways.



"Last season Scott McTominay got so many last-minute goals for them, and you know if performances don't improve they can't get sustained results.



"They might get one here or there, that's why we love the game, unexpected things can happen. But the start of this season hasn't been too different in terms of performances, you're seeing the same things we saw last season.



"It'll be tough for him, but I do have sympathy for him. He's been hung out to dry on the back of the ownership talking to other managers in the summer.

"No one in employment would want their bosses publicly speaking to lots of different people within the game, but it's going to be tough for him to see out the season."