Peter Cormack: Former Liverpool midfielder dies aged 78

Former Liverpool midfielder Peter Cormack has died at the age of 78.

The Scotland international won two league titles, the UEFA Cup and FA Cup during a four-year spell at Anfield between 1972 and 1976, after being signed by manager Bill Shankly from Nottingham Forest.

Cormack was a key figure in the final years of the legendary Liverpool manager, and was a regular under his successor, Bob Paisley, until a knee injury curtailed his career at Anfield.

Departing with 26 goals in 178 appearances, Cormack signed for Bristol City before returning to Hibernian, the club he began his career with, for a second spell.

Cormack went on to manage Partick, Cowdenbeath and Greenock Morton and had a short spell as an international manager for Botswana.