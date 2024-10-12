Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea: A big few weeks for Jonas Eidevall after another damaging WSL defeat - what needs to change?

Sonia Bompastor let out a roar at full-time as if she knew, only three games in to her Women's Super League journey, how powerful a Chelsea win over Arsenal can be. This was her first big test and she passed with flying colours, switching shape to tactically outsmart under-fire Jonas Eidevall.

Chelsea relinquished some control of the tie second half, but were still able to grind out a valuable win to keep their league record perfect. And on the balance of things, they more than earned it.

Eidevall must be feeling the pressure grip tightening. Criticism of his team's performances is getting sharper by the week. Scrutiny is unlikely to reach a crescendo this early in a campaign but questions continue to mount after another directionless display.

Arsenal's sloppy start, conceding twice inside the opening 16 minutes at their Emirates home, cannot be ignored, and is indicative of a team that lacks structure and discipline. They have only managed two points from a possible nine at home - five in total, as they languish sixth in the table.

Interestingly, Chelsea were beaten in almost every metric bar the scoreline at the Emirates on Saturday, and yet the victory felt relatively routine. Frustration is bubbling beneath a rocky surface in N5.

The Gunners were poor in transition, chaotic in both boxes, and missed a hatful of chances in the second period to draw themselves level. Here we look at what needs to improve as more doubt is cast on Eidevall's future and must-win territory edges ever closer.

Set-piece misery

Image: Mayra Ramirez scored Chelsea's opener as Arsenal conceded from yet another set-piece

Eidevall spent a large portion of his pre-match chat to BBC Sport talking about Arsenal's increased focus on defending set-pieces.

The Gunners suffered a bruising 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League midweek, and four goals came from set-piece situations, with former Chelsea forward Pernille Harder scoring the same goal twice from simple corner routines.

Ironic, then, that against Chelsea, Arsenal would find themselves behind to a poorly-defended corner within the first four minutes. Failing to deal with the first contact properly, Mayra Ramirez was there to pounce, scooping an overhead kick (of all things) beyond Daphne van Domselaar.

If Arsenal had spent the majority of their training hours between Wednesday and now practising the art of defending set-pieces, it didn't show. Five set-piece goals in two games exposes an obvious vulnerability, and Chelsea are the best team around at preying on weakness.

"We conceded four goals from corners now in three games. It's not sustainable if you want to be a top team," Eidevall reflected. "We are really hurting, I'm hurting, the players are hurting. We want to do that better."

Goals at a premium

Image: Arsenal's Alessia Russo was marshalled well by Chelsea's Kadeisha Buchanan and Lucy Bronze

It's funny how statistics can skew one's reading of a game. If you were presented with a breakdown of the numbers post-match, in the absence of a scoreline, you'd be forgiven for thinking Arsenal came out on top.

The Gunners mustered 20 attempts at Chelsea's goal, generating an expected goals value of 2.62. But only four shots actually hit the target, and of those four, only two drew saves from Hannah Hampton - the other two were blocked.

In typically efficient fashion, Chelsea generated an xG of 1.11 and scored twice.

Goals, or a lack thereof, are a problem for Eidevall, not least because his squad boasts a treasure trove of high profile forwards. Alessia Russo had more touches (12) in the opposition box than any player on the pitch, but wasted all four of her entries. She was dispossessed eight times.

Of the three efforts substitute Stina Blackstenius registered, only one hit the target.

"You have to go game by game but there's no point hiding from reality and we know it's a bad start to the season," said Eidevall.

And the reality is stark: from a combined xG total of 7.16 this season, Arsenal have only scored four times, their worst tally at this stage of a WSL season since 2016.

Defensively porous

Image: Arsenal were masters of their own downfall as Chelsea scored twice in 12 first-half minutes

Perhaps a wastefulness at the top end could be forgiven, or overlooked, if Arsenal were robust and stubborn in their defensive half, but they don't excel in that department either.

The Gunners have lost a league-high 36 ground duels so far this season.

Russo was particularly guilty against Chelsea, second best in 11 duels, with Lia Walti next, who only won five of the 14 she contested in central midfield, and was dribbled past eight times.

Image: Arsenal are down in every metric this season compared to last

Both Chelsea goals were borne of defensive blunders. Leah Williamson was shaky and unsure when stood up by the brilliant Ramirez, losing almost every battle she entered with the powerful Chelsea forward, and it was therefore no surprise that Ramirez was the one to break the deadlock.

For the second, Lauren James glided down the right wing as if unopposed, before standing up a cross towards the run of Sandy Baltimore, who had the freedom of the six-yard box to head home.

Eidevall has been sufficiently backed by the Arsenal board and has a wealth of talent at his disposal - this squad is simply too gifted to be struggling this much. Title ambition has surely already faded.

Oct 16: Arsenal vs Valerenga - Champions League

Oct 20: West Ham vs Arsenal - Women's Super League

Nov 3: Man Utd vs Arsenal - Women's Super League

Nov 8: Arsenal vs Brighton - Women's Super League

Nov 12: Juventus vs Arsenal - Champions League

Nov 17: Tottenham vs Arsenal - Women's Super League