Leeds vs Sheffield United: How will Illan Meslier bounce back? Blades set for emotional night

Two titans of the Championship go head to head with designs on taking top spot in the league; watch Leeds vs Sheffield United live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm on Friday night; kick-off 8pm

The last Friday night Championship game on Sky Sports was an undisputed classic, as Leeds were denied a win late on at Sunderland after a moment for the ages.

It was a game that had everything under the lights, and the first second-tier fixture after the international break promises much of the same, as Leeds host unbeaten Sheffield United - with both having designs on taking Sunderland's spot at the top of the Championship.

Here, we look at some of the talking points ahead of the pivotal clash...

An emotional night at Elland Road

It will undoubtedly be an emotional night, too, as the Blades pay tribute to former club hero George Baldock - who tragically passed away last week aged just 31.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said he still felt 'numb' after learning of the passing of former player George Baldock who died at the age of 31

Baldock left Bramall Lane after seven years in the summer, having played an integral role from full-back in two promotions to the Premier League. His untimely passing left boss Chris Wilder, who brought him to the club in 2017, feeling "stunned and numb".

The Blades are on the road for their next two games, and will pay their respects to Baldock at Bramall Lane next Saturday.

The top of the table

How will Meslier respond from his error?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier had a moment to forget as he failed to collect the simplest of takes that somehow spilled past him and into his goal that costs Leeds three points as they draw 2-2 to Sunderland

It was a howler that went viral. An error from Illan Meslier that will no doubt have caused him sleepless nights since.

Somehow, the Leeds goalkeeper completely mistimed a standard catch from a Sunderland set-piece with virtually the last kick of the game, seeing his side's hopes of all three points literally slip away.

Leeds have experienced stopper Karl Darlow waiting in the wings, but Daniel Farke will no doubt back his No 1. He has still conceded just seven goals in nine games this season and kept five clean sheets. Meslier also has the second best clean-sheet percentage of any Championship goalkeeper since 2004 - with 30 in 63 appearances.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Leeds United

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The international break came at the worst time for Meslier. No doubt he would have preferred a game the very next Tuesday night to try and move on, but instead he has had a fortnight to dwell on how what happened, happened.

It will be fascinating to see how he responds, even if Farke was keen to downplay the situation in his pre-match press conference.

"He's experienced," said the Leeds boss. "We didn't have to analyse it too much. It was a situation - it happens once in a lifetime. Most disappointed player in the dressing room [was Meslier]. You're suffering for two or three days, then you get on with it."

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe, meanwhile, told the Essential EFL podcast he believes it could actually have a galvanising impact at Leeds.

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"In a weird way, it could actually bring the dressing room closer," he said on the Championship Catch-up.

"Yes, it's cost them a couple of points, but it's the human aspect of it. The players can rally around [Meslier] because they know it could have been them who made the error.

"So the dressing room could get stronger as a result as everyone pulls together."

Wilder has his sharpness back with the Blades

Wilder and Sheffield United just fit hand in hand. After underwhelming stints at Middlesbrough and Watford dented his reputation in the second tier, he returned to the Blades last season and looks back to his best.

He was unable to halt their collapse towards relegation, but this season he has reinvigorated the side, and he looks back to the figure he was a few years ago, when they stormed to promotion and then finished in the top half of the Premier League.

The system is slightly different. The centre-backs are no longer overlapping, and a 5-3-2 with a functional midfield has become a free-flowing 4-2-3-1.

Wilder and his side have already blown away a two-point deduction handed to them at the start of the season. It is the only thing keeping them off the top of the league.

Gnonto stepping up to the fore

It is easy to forget Wilfried Gnonto is still only 20 years of age.

Gary Neville, after all, once lauded him as looking like 'a Manchester City winger' during his time in the Premier League, and considering he is an Italy international with 13 caps, it is a real surprise to see him spend a second season in the Championship.

At the start of last campaign following Leeds' relegation he wanted away, but eventually knuckled down to secure his spot in the side. This season, following the departures of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, he is their key attacking cog with two goals and four assists to his name already.

He will need to produce Summerville-like output if he is to get Leeds and himself back into the Premier League, particularly as the rest of their attacking line-up continues to shape and gel around him. Largie Ramazani has looked very promising on the left since his arrival, and Joel Piroe got his first goal as a starter after three off the bench against Sunderland as a striker.

You may not see Gnonto stepping up to take a penalty anytime soon, however! He blazed one over the bar for Italy's U21s this week.

A Sheff Utd midfield of skill and steel

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Luton Town

Whereas Sheffield United's old style under Wilder relied on a functional workhorse of a midfield to support the rest of the system, they now take all their creativity from the middle of the park.

Gustavo Hamer has been sensational on his return to the second tier. He has all the makings of a Premier League midfielder and has contributed four goals an an assist already.

He also has an brilliant relationship with Callum O'Hare from their time at Coventry, who provides real flair in attacking midfield having arrived at Bramall Lane in the summer. They have a somewhat symbiotic connection, and can be lethal on the counter-attack.

But there is also a stern base behind them. Vini Souza and Ollie Arblaster offer protection in midfield, ahead of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Harry Souttar. Two centre-backs who are comfortable on the ball, and they are both 6ft 4in plus. It is not a huge surprise that Sheffield United are still unbeaten and have conceded just three goals all season.

Will either take top spot from Sunderland?

With Sunderland not in action until Sunday, when they head to Hull City live on Sky Sports Football, this is a chance for either of these sides to become new leaders.

Leeds would need to win by three clear goals, but a victory of any kind would at least take them level with the Black Cats and Sheffield United on 19 points.

The Blades, belying their two-point deduction, need just a point to hop above the Black Cats. There is no doubting, however, that Wilder will want all three. Just as he managed on both his previous two trips to Elland Road.

It is set to be a fascinating encounter. Build-up gets under way on Sky Sports Football on Friday night at 7pm.