Chelsea's Sonia Bompastor calls for goal-line technology in WSL after seeing Tottenham awarded possible ghost-goal

Both managers called for the WSL to introduce goal-line technology after Tottenham scored a controversial goal which may not have crossed the line during their 5-2 derby defeat to Chelsea.

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor could only watch on as Amanda Nilden's cross was spilled and then palmed away by goalkeeper Hannah Hampton early in the game, with an equalising goal awarded - even though part of the ball appeared to have never crossed the line.

In the end, the decision proved elementary as Chelsea romped to a 5-2 victory to keep up their perfect start to the WSL season. But for almost half of the first period Spurs were handed a lifeline by an assistant referee standing at a "physically impossible" angle to judge, in the words of former Chelsea men's goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer.

Former Chelsea forward Anita Asante told Sky Sports that a continued absence of the technology would "cost points, results and sometimes jobs".

"We're talking about elevating the league again," she added. "The competition is getting stronger, season on season. Lots of clubs are making investment, so it would be a really useful investment to make into the game."

Bompastor and Spurs manager Robert Vilahamn were both asked for their views on the goal after the game, and were in agreement that the WSL should benefit from the same technology as the domestic men's game has for more than a decade.

"In this type of situation we just need to help the referee," Bompastor told Sky Sports. "From where I was watching it was really difficult for me to say if the ball was in or out.

"I just feel like if the technology is on and available for the men's game, why don't we have the same? If we want to look professional, we have to have the same thing as the men's game."

Vilahamn echoed Bompastor's thoughts but drew a distinction between the virtues of goal-line technology and VAR, which may also have managed to rule on Nilden's goal.

"VAR or goal-line technology, if we can get it right and not lose the momentum of the game, bring it right in - just make sure we don't disrupt the games too much," he said.

"But goal-line technology is a good thing, it's a quick decision, so why not?"

Bompastor: We showed great character

Spurs proved perhaps Chelsea's sternest test this season despite the scoreline, with a stunning volley from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd after 70 minutes easing some of the pressure around Kingsmeadow as the hosts took a two-goal lead for the first time.

Until then, they had been stifled by their London rivals who carved out a number of half-chances themselves - but after a hard-fought victory, and three goals in the final 20 minutes, Bompastor was left delighted as she extended her winning start in West London to six games.

"I'm really pleased always with the result, but also with the intensity we were able to play tonight," she said.

"And I think it reflects the real face of my team. So I am really happy with that. I think we showed so much character and intensity and we made the fans enjoy the game tonight."