Nikola Milenkovic interview: Nottingham Forest defender's impact explained | Nuno: 'He is contagious to be around'

"This guy plays ping-pong not to enjoy it but to win," Nuno Espirito Santo tells Sky Sports. "And if he loses, he just wants another chance to beat you. He is so obsessed. His mindset is like that. He is a very competitive person. This is his character."

The Nottingham Forest manager is discussing Nikola Milenkovic in an office at the City Ground in the knowledge that Sky Sports will soon be speaking to the Serbian defender over at the club's training ground. Putting the tale to Milenkovic a little later, he just smiles.

"Yes, I am a little bit competitive," he acknowledges. "Of course, I like to win. Everything I do I like to win." He cites the example of the legendary basketball player Nikola Jovic. "The Serbian people do not play for enjoyment. They want to play to win."

Milenkovic is winning a lot with Forest at the moment, a team transformed since his arrival from Fiorentina in the summer. They now boast the second-best defensive record in the Premier League and could move fifth in the table with a win at Leicester on Friday.

Something had to change. Forest had more 3-2 defeats than clean sheets last season. And while Nuno insists that this is a team effort, a product of perspiration in pre-season, nobody underestimates the impact of the 6'5" centre-back now leading their defence.

Defending corners had been an issue. This season, they have yet to concede from 51 of them. Milenkovic ranks second for aerial duels won per 90 minutes by defenders - second only to Virgil van Dijk. "I work on it, to take up positions, to jump," he explains.

Image: Nikola Milenkovic's aerial duels won per 90 minutes put him second behind Virgil van Dijk

"I am almost two metres high, so it must be one of my qualities to win aerial duels. Set-pieces, I think, are just about focus and concentration." Ever the perfectionist, he pauses the interview to find the right phrase in English. "The desire not to concede," he adds.

"It's not just about our back four and goalkeeper. It is about the whole team, how the team sacrifices for each other. Our team has a good team spirit. Our team has a good mentality, a willingness to do that one extra run, to help each other on the pitch."

Image: Nikola Milenkovic's defensive action areas for Nottingham Forest

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Nuno agrees that the improvement is mental as much as physical. He sees Milenkovic as a catalyst. "He is contagious to be around. This is what makes him so valuable for us, his character. He brought us stability, leadership, aggressiveness," says the Forest boss.

"Defending requires the physical part also but it is a lot about mentality. You have to be relentless. Attackers have a different mindset. One mistake does not mean too much. Back there, it needs 100 per cent focus. Every minute, every action. Nikola has that."

It reflects his experience. Milenkovic is 27, a veteran of two World Cups and someone with seven seasons in Serie A behind him. The trend is towards splurging on potential but Forest have acquired the finished article for around £12m. "Good business," says Nuno.

Italy was once the home of great defending. It remains fertile ground. "Serie A is more tactical," Milenkovic explains. "The Premier League is more intense, more physical. Here, football is faster. The referees do not whistle so many fouls, they let you play."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Nottingham Forest’s win over Crystal Palace

Milenkovic was just a teenager when he moved to Florence, signing off with Partizan Belgrade by scoring the winner in the cup final against Red Star to clinch the double. He recalls the influence of Franck Ribery, a team-mate for two seasons at Fiorentina.

"It was a pleasure to play with him. He is a really, really great person, a great champion. He has a culture of incredible work, a really professional player. He helped us young players a lot. He always gave advice so we could learn a lot from him."

Did he ever kick the old maestro? "He always trained 100 per cent, so sometimes maybe." A more natural icon of the game for him to be inspired by was his compatriot Nemanja Vidic, the sort of committed figure on which a defender's game could be moulded.

Image: Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic was an inspiration to the young Nikola Milenkovic

"When I was young I watched a lot of games of Nemanja," says Milenkovic. "Of course, he is our best defender ever in Serbia. I grew up with him. I also watched all the video clips on YouTube. I learned a lot from watching him. I enjoyed the way he played."

Just as Vidic had Rio Ferdinand, Milenkovic has a defensive foil of his own, the joyous Murillo with his long-range free-kicks and equally ambitious passes. The young Brazilian is benefiting from a steadying influence alongside him. They are two very different defenders.

Carragher: A great piece of business Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher speaking on Monday Night Football:



“Since Murillo has come in the Forest fans have loved him because he is not just a good defender, he has a great left-foot, he takes shots from far out, but this fella looks like a real out-and-out top defender and I think there is a feeling around Nottingham Forest that they cannot believe that they got him. It was not an awful lot of money.



“When you think about the amount of players they have brought in over the last few years and you are not really sure where they are going to fit in, where they are going to play, but when you think about Nottingham Forest now, if you are a team that wants to stay up, can you keep a clean sheet, they have got two top centre-backs.



“He looks like a real defender. I am really impressed with him. The thing about Murillo is sometimes you might look at his size if you are a top club looking at him. Would you bring him in? But the other guy looks a real man-mountain, a giant, and to get him for the price they paid Fiorentina in the summer, he looks a great piece of business.”

Murillo is left-footed. Milenkovic prefers his right. Murillo's supposed weaknesses is his height. Milenkovic is a monster. Nuno readily admits that the presence of one impacted the thinking in bringing in the other. "More than anything, it was the profile," says Nuno.

"They complement each other. I really believe in that. Two centre-halves have to work as one. They cannot ignore the distance between them. It has to be really, really, really tight sometimes. The covering, the communication. And they have been doing really well."

On life in Nottingham and the Forest fans “I am enjoying life here. I like West Bridgford, this zone with many restaurants and shops. The fans here have a great passion for football. They are really pushing us. We are extremely grateful for them in the way that they are supporting us at home and away. So we will do our best to repay this support. We will do our best to make them proud. The fans are excited but we need to be calm. We need to think game by game.”

Leicester City

Nottingham Forest Friday 25th October 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Will we see Milenkovic firing off a few goal-bound free-kicks of his own? "Maybe. We will see." But there were 17 goals for Fiorentina and while he names the win over Liverpool as his favourite moment so far, there was also his assist for Chris Wood away to Chelsea.

"With my almost two metres, I need to be dangerous in the opponent's box. Of course, I have to do more than this. I can do more than this. And I will do everything." And somehow, you just do not doubt that he absolutely means it. Nikola Milenkovic plays to win.

Watch Leicester vs Nottingham Forest live on Friday Night Football from 7pm; kick-off 8pm